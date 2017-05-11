Among whites: Biodeutsche and their privileges

× Expand Photo by Götz Schleser

Mohamed Amjahid, a 31-year-old staff writer at ZEIT Magazine since January 2016, spent the first seven years of his life in Germany. For the rest of his youth, he lived in his parents' native Morocco before returning here for university. In his book Unter Weißen (Among Whites; Hanser Berlin, 2017) Amjahid describes his experiences with racism in Germany, from hate speech to the subtle paternalistic racism of refugee helpers, and calls on white Germans or "Biodeutsche" to show more awareness of their own privilege – especially when it comes to discussing issues like refugees, immigration and integration. If anything, Unter Weißen is an eye-opening report on the state of German society.

At one point in your book you mention sitting in a Kreuzberg bar and talking to a young woman from New York who said it didn't make any difference for her where she was from – because she was an expat. Why did you put that in your book?

In Paris you would call her a "Bobo", in New York it's the typical self-aware young New Yorkers that know, for example, what privileges they enjoy. I put this in the book because I sometimes find it really refreshing to be sitting across from someone to whom you don't have to explain concepts like discrimination and privilege.

So, like many of our readers, she may be a foreigner, but she's privileged, right?

Of course. In Berlin, this New Yorker doesn't stick out as a foreigner when she's walking through the city. When she goes into a bank and tries to open an account speaking English, she's not talked to in a stupid way, or told she should learn German, which happened to the Syrian with whom I spent two weeks when he wanted to open a bank account. Of course, one of them had to flee here and isn't here by choice, while the other one came here to chill for six months, which is totally fine. But both of them find themselves in a similar situation in Berlin and one of them is basically welcomed and the other one gets a lecture about not speaking German. I just think it's sad that one person is seen as a foreigner due to his origins and skin colour even though we're in an open, multi-cultural city like Berlin while the other person is seen as an enrichment for the city because she comes from New York. Don't get me wrong, I want everyone to feel welcome in Berlin, and that everyone is treated equally.

This kind of debate has been going on for much longer in the US.

In terms of this kind of discourse, they're at least 20-30 years ahead of Germany. I was in the US recently and it was like a kind of wellness programme for me. I visited friends in New York and Washington. The discussions there are at a totally different level. Even the worst Republicans use terms like “people of colour” while in Germany people are perplexed about why something like privilege would play a role. I think that, while the US has a very violent history of discrimination which is still prevalent today, a discourse developed out of this, where people like Teju Cole and all of the post-colonialist theorists have a place in society. In Germany, even in a city like Berlin, it's always about creating a consensus and integrating into something that's already there – and that's the 'German'. In the integration debate, it's always about the foreigners assimilating into something existing and perfect. And then a 'West' is constructed, whereby the Americans 'belong to us', and the Brits as well, which is why they're not really foreigners, they're expats, they're 'us'.

Is the US – which has some of the worst institutionalised racism in the world – really the model you want to be following?

At least you can speak in the US more freely about these horrible incidents, about racist structures and white privilege. In Germany many people ask the question: Can we talk about white people? Is that a thing? The US is far from being a role model, but it is the most developed white-majority country on earth when it comes to “Let’s talk about racism.” And they've got Beyoncé!

Why did you choose Among Whites as the title of your book?

In the English-speaking context it's normal to say 'white people'. It's okay. They even talk about 'white people' on Fox News. It takes on a different political meaning, but they use the word. In the German discourse, white people are very seldom identified by their skin colour when talking about their privileges. A lot of people got in touch after the book came out. Many with positive comments. But a lot were disappointed or at least seemed to be irritated by words like 'whites' or biodeutsch. "How can that be? Isn't that racist? Aren't we all equal?" This is a utopia which doesn't reflect reality. We need to make visible the people who are invisible in the debate, namely Germans with a "migration background". If you watch the talk shows, debates in the media, in political parties, in public administration, it's always about the others, the foreigners, the Turks, the Arabs, the Africans, the 'Nafris' (North Africans), the Muslims, the Jews, the homosexuals, the transgender people, handicapped people... and the people who don't appear are the majority.

Isn't the term biodeutsch, which implies racial purity, a little dodgy, though?

I can understand that. The word doesn't originate from me, but I used it in the book to describe the Germans who didn't have a migration background. I find the phrase "migration background" really horrible. I don't know who came up with that one. Language reflects the reality in a society and I think it is important to have a discussion with those who are affected. For example, we can talk about use of the word biodeutsch if the majority say they don't want it. Make a suggestion and we can negotiate about it.

I was discussing swear words with a colleague: insults for whites and non-whites. All the swear words for Germans we could think of are kind of cute (“krauts”) but slurs directed at people like me have to do with the stereotype that I smell bad, that I'm hyper-sexualised, that I'm illiterate. The fact that there's not really a term for the majority reflects their privilege and I tried to change that.

In your book you write about comedian Jan Böhmerman's poem about Turkish president Recep Erdogan in which he called him a "goatfucker" – an old slur used for people from the Middle East. For you, this is a clear case of a racial insult. But what about freedom of expression?

I find it a bit sad that German satire often ends up in this discourse of racist insults. Satire is allowed to do everything, but I'm allowed to criticise the satire. It's painful to watch Trevor Noah or John Oliver and see there is a different way to address issues with satire. They're 20 years ahead in the US. Everyone should be able to laugh, but there has to be a fundamental respect. When I first heard about the Böhmermann poem I couldn't believe it because my father was once called that, which really affected him then. I got so many comments on Twitter and Facebook where people wanted to defend the freedom of expression by saying “goatfucker” as often as possible or else sent me pictures of an Arab who was having sex with a goat. I have kind of a 'fan base'. They sent it to annoy me.

How do you respond to that kind of thing?

Sometimes I just ignore it. Sometimes with an ironic joke. For years we were performing “Hate Poetry” performances with colleagues. Right now it's on hold because our dear colleague Deniz Yücel is sitting in prison in Turkey. And that's why it's so sad that after this Böhmermann poem, we talked about Böhmermann instead of having a constructive debate about conditions in Turkey.

Political correctness is something that was developed in the US, and for me it's nothing more than respect. It's not about forbidding people from saying what they want to say. It's about seeing the individual and not something like a goatfucker.

What role do you think racism and white privilege play in discussions about the refugee crisis?

Since 2015 I have spoken to a lot of Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans who are partially glad to be here, partially depressed being here because they don't want to be here, because they get treated badly at the bank, in the U-Bahn, in German courses, because they imagined life would be very different here and didn't know that you can't do anything for weeks and months because of the bureaucracy. And then they wonder why people always talk down to them, for example: “Let me explain democracy to you, let me explain what human rights are.” How can you lecture someone who risked his life in a dictatorial regime about democracy and the rule of law? From the TV talk shows to the streets of Neukölln to the government quarter where decisions are made about people's lives – the discussion is not taking place at eye level, as if there were subjects and objects. I thought it would be fair to focus these supposed subjects, these Biodeutsche. It begins at the Munich train station, where a woman wanted to give me a bar of soap because she couldn't fathom that I might not be a refugee. These people don't have bad intentions but have an idea in their head that these people all come from the bush and that you have to make them happy with some soap. Or when, at Lageso in Berlin, a white German more or less forces kids to eat gummy bears.