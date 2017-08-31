Resurrection for everyone: Anton Vidokle

× Expand Immortality For All: a film trilogy on Russian Cosmism (2014-2017)

Back in the 19th century, while secluded in his Moscow library, a mystic erudite named Nikolai Fedorov came up with a philosophy that tasked man with the godly mission of eliminating death and resurrecting past and future generations in the flesh, with the human surplus to be resettled in outer space.

Yes, Cosmism might sound a little wacky. But it also may have inspired luminaries like Dostoyevsky and Tolstoy, not to mention Malevich's black square and the Soviet space programme. Fedorov's philosophical movement reconciled technology and spirituality, idealism and materialism. It also gave birth to some amazing art, from the 1920s Russian avant-garde to the current-day work of Anton Vidokle.

The Berlin- and US-based Russian artist fell into Cosmism some 10 years ago. He's explored the movement in haunting video essays like This is Cosmism, The Communist Revolution Was Caused By The Sun and Immortality and Resurrection for All! You can see all three of those, plus Vidokle's avant-garde predecessors and more, at Art Without Death: Russian Cosmism, an exhibition co-curated by Vidokle and the HKW team (see the full preview here), kicking off August 31 at Haus der Kulturen der Welt and on through October 3.

We sat down with the artist to find out more about the movement that, as Leo Tolstoy once wrote, is "not as insane as it seems”.

Cosmism isn't really a known movement in Berlin. When did you personally become aware of it?

About 10 years ago, Boris Groys told me a little bit about it... that there were very strange ideas floating around after the Revolution about immortality, about rejuvenation, about resurrection of the dead, and that a lot of artists were involved. Like [Kasmir] Malevich – some of his sculptural works, called architectons, were designed as prototypes for orbiting cemeteries where dead bodies would be preserved.

Malevitch was into preserving dead bodies in space?

Yes, exactly, for future resurrection. Then he told me about these very strange experiments with blood transfusions to become younger that were conducted at some laboratory in Moscow in the 1920s. All of this sounded almost too incredible. I thought, no, this can’t be historical fact, it sounds like a movie. And I kind of forgot about it until about five years ago when I was asked to interview Ilya Kabakov. And at a certain point he started to talk about the same things. And suddenly I realised that this wasn’t a rumour or anecdote, it was something actual. So I did some research and stumbled upon Fedorov and his main work, Philosophy of the Common Task, and then slowly started discovering all of the other Cosmists. What's really unusual about this particular movement is that there are so many aspects of it. There are of course theory and philosophy, there is obviously really great art, but there is also poetry, literature, theatre, music, science, medicine. It covers almost every advanced cultural territory in the USSR following the Revolution.

So what exactly is Cosmism? How would you explain it to someone unfamiliar with it?

It’s really simple, maybe because the original idea that Fedorov had was a one-sentence philosophy: that we are evolutionarily incomplete because we are mortal, and that death is a mistake that needs to be overcome through our capacity for scientific thinking. And once we reach this technology of being immortal ourselves, we owe an ethical debt to our parents, to our grandparents, to everyone who came before us and made our lives possible, not to leave them in this condition of death but to also bring them back to life.

On the exhibition's timeline of Cosmism, it says that in 1884 Tolstoy presented Fedorov's ideas about resurrection to the Moscow Psychological Society, and these very rational people asked him how all those resurrected generations would fit onto Earth. He answered that, well, we shouldn't limit ourselves to Earth. That's where the sci-fi element comes into play, right?

Yes, the next thing Federov realised was that there would really be a lot of people if everybody was immortal and resurrected – so we need to research life in space, build spaceships and try to get to other planets so we can expand living space for humanity. That’s the connection with space, but it’s even more profound than that because I think he actually started with the sci-fi.

You developed that timeline with the help of Anastasia Gacheva, who heads a Fedorov museum and research centre in Moscow...

Yes, Anastasia Gacheva is a scholar who's been studying Fedorov all her life. Her mother was the foremost Fedorov specialist; she basically resurrected Fedorov, in a sense. She started working with his texts in the mid-1970s and it became a lifelong project for her as a philosopher to publish his work, to write about his work, to analyse it, to popularise it.

So in terms of popularity, Cosmism is something that bloomed during the Russian Revolution but started with Fedorov in the mid-19th century. Why then?

The mid-19th century in Russia was incredibly prolific in terms of all sorts of alternative beliefs. Theosophy, anthroposophy and Masonic lodges were very popular; there was an unbelievable interest in mystical cults. There was that predisposition to very fantastical, very unusual imaginations of the future of the development of the human race. Some of that arose from Europe, some arose from Asia. Russia is kind of in between, so a lot of these ideas synthesised in a very unusual way there. But then, unlike many of these ideas, Cosmism was a materialist theory, embracing technology and science. Fedorov was a very deeply religious person, but at the same time he was totally a materialist – which is why he insisted on literal resurrection, not the resurrection of the soul in some transcendental plane.

In Christian philosophy, resurrection is supposed to be God's job. Fedorov makes it man's mission. We have to take death and resurrection into our own hands, that's our great 'common task'. Doesn't that sound a little sacrilegious?

Well, in terms of philosophy, the great tragedy of the 19th century was the death of God. Many great philosophers dealt precisely with that phenomenon, including Fedorov. Even though he was religious, he was following all the advanced philosophy of the time. In his correspondence he debates the ideas of Nietzsche and rejects them, but it’s clear that he was dealing with the same problem: this kind of sudden and abrupt disappearance of this gigantic transcendental realm that has existed as long as human beings have had some form of civilisation.

The great tragedy of the 19th century is the death of God. So Fedorov is dealing with the same thing and what his proposal is that humanity should become godlike, we can’t wait for God to resurrect us, to give us eternal life.

So what he proposed was that humanity should become godlike. We can’t wait for God to resurrect us, to give us eternal life; we have to actually take responsibility for our existence. For him, that meant improving ourselves through science, art, technology and all forms of knowledge, so that we could become more advanced physically, socially, mentally, emotionally, in every single way, including becoming immortal.

Fedorov's idea of immortality is very different from the kind of trans-humanist ventures undertaken by, say, Silicon Valley magnates – a very individualistic, often elitist pursuit. For Fedorov, it was a democratic idea: resurrection for all!

Yes, that would be a big difference between him and someone like Peter Thiel, this American oligarch who is doing some sort of transfusions with the blood of teenagers. Apparently it works, but it’s very expensive. Or [Ray] Kurzweil wants to resurrect his father, which is slightly more charming, but he also wants to be immortal and apparently takes over 100 vitamins a day to extend his life. For Fedorov, it was much more a social project. He would not approve of an individualist desire to live forever – he wanted to live forever with the totality of humanity.

Does that extend as far as resurrecting Hitler, for example, or other historical monsters?

If I understand his philosophy correctly, he would probably say it’s either everybody or nobody, which is radically different from the kind of ideas that float around in California and other places, of chosen perfection. It’s not elitist.

Besides the elitism, what would you say is the fundamental difference between trans-humanism through AI and the cosmic version of 'resuscitation'?

A lot of trans-humanists and post-humanists really just translate all these medieval, religious dualities into technological terms. So instead of the soul and the body, you have the software and the hardware. They think the mind is like software, and you can somehow programme it – into my phone, for example, and this will be my father speaking through this thing. It sounds very much like medieval thinking, that there is this radical separation between the essence of a person and their physical self. So a lot of post- and trans-humanism sounds very naive to me. With Cosmism it’s much more holistic: we're not made of two separate elements, so if you want to resurrect the spirit, you have to reconstruct the body itself.