My perfect Berlin weekend: Luis Diego Cabezas

Costa Rican-born artist Luis Diego Cabezas pushes pixels for the Berlin tech scene when he isn't pulling prints. His three-day exhibition Crush Folds showcases experimental printmaking made with post-consumer waste March 24-26 at Serigraffeur in Friedrichshain.

FRIDAY

15:00 Cheap Dutch eats at Snackbar De Molen (Boxhagener Str. 76-78, Friedrichshain).

16:00 Sample Swedish sweets and the fine line between licorice and ammonia at Herr Nilsson Godis (Wühlischstr. 58, Friedrichshain).

17:00 Peruse for the perfect sake – can't go wrong at Sake Kontor (Margrafendamm 34, Friedrichshain).

18:27 Sunset with a brewski from the Modersohnstraße Bridge (Friedrichshain), bonus if one remembered snacks and music.

21:00 Live jazz and blues at Bar BoBu (Müggelstraße 9, Friedrichshain).

SATURDAY

12:00 Rent a pedalboat at Insel der Jugend (Treptow) and row the rim of Rummelsburger See, stopping for a picnic at Rummelsburger Ufer.

15:00 Stop by the Food Market at Boxhagener Platz (Friedrichshain).

17:00 Go touch weird materials at Modulor (Prinzenstr. 85, Moritzplatz).

20:00 Fancy drinks at Aunt Benny (Oderstr. 7) followed by cheap drinks and whoever's playing at Supamolly (Jessnerstr. 41, Friedrichshain) next door.

SUNDAY

13:00 Cocolo (Paul-Lincke-Ufer 39-40, Kreuzberg) for ramen.

16:00 Klunkerkranich (Karl-Marx-Straße 66, Neukölln) for drinks.

20:00 Wrap up weekend with a movie at b-ware! Ladenkino (Gärtnerstr. 19, Friedrichshain).

Crush Folds, Mar 24-26 | Serigraffeur, Friedrichshain