× Expand Margarita Tsomou, 41, Greek-born publisher of pop-feminist Missy Magazine and queer curator, performer and dramaturge. Photo by Araí Moleri

Six women share their take on Luxemburg and why they think the revolutionary icon is still relevant to their lives and fights of today.

A visionary thinker, more relevant than ever

Margarita Tsomou “When I first came across Rosa Luxemburg I was a 19-year-old economics student in Hamburg. I took part in a student strike in 1996, and discovered people who were thinking about how the world could be different, how education functions to sustain capitalism, how we could think up a world beyond what we know... I was like “wow”! For me back then, it seemed like science fiction! But it opened up my eyes. And Rosa Luxemburg was a reference all along. Someone gave me her pamphlet Reform or Revolution, in which she was making the argument that in order to achieve real reforms, you first need to change the system. Take the yellow vests in France, they want equality and better pay. But in the frame of financial capitalism as we have it now, it seems completely impossible to get there. So in order to achieve this reform, a revolution is needed. Understanding this was very important for me, because I had joined the SPD and thought that was the way I’d change the world. Next thing I knew, I was throwing away my SPD membership card. I started doing rank and file politics and attended university mostly for strikes! 1996 was also the year I first visited Berlin, and I went to where Luxemburg’s body was thrown in the canal. I remember this very clearly: it struck me how a brain and soul like Rosa Luxemburg’s could be so easily crushed – how vulnerable the body is! Her ideas remained though. And they’re still so relevant! It’s kind of amazing how, however much the world has changed, the structural laws have stayed so similar to back then. We have a Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz, and a Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, but if we really wanted to be serious about paying tribute to her ideas, the world would need to be very different. What she was actually fighting for at the beginning of the 20th century hasn’t been achieved yet, only women’s suffrage has been secured – ironically around the time she was murdered.

Rosa Luxemburg is a role model to me as she always fought, and in the end died, for what she believed was right. In my romantic revolutionarism, this is super inspiring. Also inspiring for me is how relevant to this day her political thought is. I read her while writing my PhD on democratic theory and I thought this is the most radical way of thinking about democracy, even in an anarchist way. I learnt a lot from her, from her relationship to parliamentarism for example. She was doing this double thing: on the one hand she was pro being in parliament, on the other she wanted to abolish it – she denounced the capitalist democratic system’s tendency towards authoritarianism and pointed out how it betrays democratic ideals by clinging to economic actors in order to keep the distribution of property intact. I used this a lot in my PhD when I was examining the Greek crisis, and what happened with democratic institutions there. Take her essay on Marx’ Eighteenth Brumaire, she analyses it extremely well and it presages how the German parliament will give power to Hitler in 1933. She believed that we have to be in parliament in order to save democracy from its own tendency to subvert itself, and in order to do so, we have to expand it beyond bourgeois capitalism. What’s also super inspiring is the way she talks about colonialism. She continued and expanded Marx’ theory of imperialism, explaining how, in order to produce things more and more cheaply, capitalism forever needs to expand and exploit resources the world over – swallowing up indigenous populations along the way. She references the Herero women crushed by the colonial German army and the opium wars in China. She describes how we go to places where there is no property, we take the land and we privatise it. We actually steal the land. And then we introduce wage labour. We use the indigenous population as consumers, because they become dependent on products they might not have needed before. She explained all these things very clearly. In this way Luxemburg can help us think about colonialism today – beyond the tendency we have today to talk about colonialism as a matter of identity politics.

Proletarian woman, poorest of the poor (...) rush to the fight for the liberation of the female sex and the human race from the horrors of capital reign!”

She can also help us rethink feminism in a non-identitarian way. In Germany we have quite a liberal feminist discourse and Rosa Luxemburg advocated a feminism from below. Her feminism was part of a general struggle for better conditions for everyone – it is one that considers women part of the working classes and the working poor, be it here in the service sector or in sweat shops in the Global South. Her kind of feminism is closer to today’s Women’s Strikes (on International Women’s Day on March 8). Like Luxemburg, the women taking part in the strikes are making the point that the problem isn’t only between women and men, but in the economic and political position of female subjects: they’re paid less, have fewer rights and often are slaves in reproductive labour. They use the working class method of the strike, instead of relying on parliamentary lobbying. It comes hand in hand with the realisation that capitalism is really a patriarchal idea: it needed patriarchy to develop and patriarchy works very well with capitalism. And the fight for women’s rights cannot be thought in gender terms alone. You cannot be a feminist without being anti-racist, anti-fascist and anti-capitalist. In this way intersectional feminism can be directly linked to Rosa Luxemburg. If she were alive today, I think that she would be a leader of the female strikes on March 8!

× Expand Lucy Redler, 39, member of Sozialistische Alternative (SAV) and member of Die Linke’s national committee. Photo by Araí Moleri

A true internationalist

Lucy Redler “To me, Rosa Luxemburg is as relevant as ever. We are still dealing with the same problems she was facing, except that today our level of left-wing political organisation is much lower than it was 100 years ago. So our job now is not only to carry socialist ideas into the world, but also to rebuild the workers’ movement. Luxemburg, a true internationalist, had the same position as Trotsky and Lenin: we cannot achieve socialism in one country only. Exploitation, wars, inequality of wealth and climate change are all happening on a global scale. Luxemburg was aware of this, and heavily involved in the international workers’ movement. She also engaged in the politics of other countries, but not in a patronising way – she wanted to spark a debate worldwide.

One always has to be like a candle burning on both ends.”

We, at the SAV, are part of the Committee for a Workers’ International, which has groups, parties and organisations in 40 countries. We visit each other and take part in each other’s fights. For example, we are in touch with French comrades about the mass movement of France’s yellow vests. They tell us how the right wing is trying to infiltrate the movement and it is very important that the left be present to help influence the outcome. That a neo-liberal like Macron is now raising the minimum wage is a sign that this kind of pressure can change things. For most of the people in the movement, this is by far not enough. And what we see happening is that a protest against raised taxes on diesel has grown into demands for more fundamental changes and a democratisation of society. Luxemburg pointed out just that: through struggles for reform, the awareness grows for necessary foundational changes. This holds true to my experiences – take the Charité strike in 2015. At first the employees went on strike because they wanted more personnel, and suddenly integral questions were being asked: where does this pressure on the health sector come from? Why is it organised in a neo-liberal fashion? Why do we have private clinics and how has health become a commodity? The strike, which lasted 11 days, was a success: the first tariff contract for more staff in German hospitals was put in place. I think we, at the SAV but also at Die Linke, need to be active in such struggles. It would be great if the Die Linke fraction showed up at the Bundestag wearing yellow vests to encourage the movement in Germany. Like Luxemburg, I believe that parliament can be a stage to present ideas, but the big changes happen through extra-parliamentary fights. The biggest topics for us right now are the care sector and rents. Take the protest on Karl-Marx-Straße: we need to support further demands and push for the expropriation of Deutsche Wohnen and other big real estate corporations.

To me, Rosa Luxemburg was so impressive and exemplary: passionate, tenacious, incorruptible – she thought beyond borders and gave her life to socialism and internationalism.