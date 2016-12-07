Wrapping up your Berlin Christmas

Seven gift ideas to indulge the hipster granny in you… or your loved ones!

Crack attack

Volker Schröder’s handmade anal brush (Analbürste) allows the hygiene obsessives in your life to reach into the deepest crevice of their bodies for the ultimate cleanliness experience. Schröder’s family has been hand-making wood and horsehair brushes for five generations since 1866, so you know this is a top-quality product. And while you may think it’s a gag gift for your gay bestie, doctors have endorsed the product as “a toothbrush for your bottom” that guarantees best bodily hygiene and even prevents hemorrhoids! Order the beautifully crafted brush with soft or coarse bristles (€24.50) directly from Schröder’s shop, open by appointment only. —KR

Bürsten Schröder, Heimstr. 22, Kreuzberg, 030 692 7894

Cuckoo for cacao

Overwhelm your chocolate purist friends with a holiday gift pack from local fair-trade chocolatiers Belyzium. For €28, you get a 200ml bottle of cacao-infused Barbados rum, a jar of vegan chocolate-hazelnut spread (think super-intense Nutella), and a bar of “Winter Fest” – an indulgent 83-percent-cacao chocolate infused with blood orange and cinnamon. Russian-born Andrei Shibkov and his wife moved from California to Berlin two years ago and took it upon themselves to bring to their new city “the taste of real chocolate”, thanks to a flavoursome hybrid of organic Creollo and Trinitario beans grown and harvested by hand on their own farm in Belize. Just go to their shop and ask for their “Christmas exclusive”. —VB

Lottumstr. 15, Mitte, Tue-Fri 14-19, Sat 12-20

Head-turning

Help the hipster on your list look haberdashing for the holidays in a vintage-inspired top hat that, with its giraffe-print fleece lining, will keep them warm as well. Self-taught hatmaker Moritz Wolfgruber of Captn Crop makes each of his products by hand, mostly from upcycled fabrics like old umbrellas or upholstery. Style comes at a price (€120 in this case), but just think of it as getting a winter hat and Halloween costume all in one. —KP

Reuterstr. 52, Neukölln, Tue-Fri 15-19, Sat 14-18

German gin

Anyone who grew up in this country remembers the taste of the sweet herb Waldmeister (woodruff) from the bright-green candies and fizzy powders they had as kids. Berliner Fabienne Lange combined it with 14 other herbs and spices to make Elixier, a gin that turns the kiddie flavouring into something decidedly adult – and so smooth you wouldn’t dream of adding tonic. It’s made at a five-generations-old distillery in Weißenstadt, 300km south of the city, but the “gin-punk” branding is pure Berlin. You can get a 500ml bottle from Fabienne herself at the Saturday Boxhagener Platz market (€30) or pick it up from shops including Neukölln’s Tante Frizzante (€32-36). —KR

More info at www.elixier-gin.de

Manic pixie pants

Got a vintage-loving friend who buys everything secondhand except her unmentionables? Benjamin Rennicke and Nuria Simon Carre of Berlin Underwear make flatteringly cut, colourfully patterned 1960s-style undies from fabric sourced within Europe. There’s even a bio series made from 95 percent organic Greek cotton. Until six months ago they were producing their underwear out of their apartment, but now they have a factory space in Pankow and intend to expand production to bras as well. For now, pick up a pair of panties or “hipsters” for €15 at various markets and shops in Mitte and Prenzlauer Berg. —VB

Sales points at berlinunderwear.com

Shine bright like a diamond

Ah, decorative soaps! The perfect gift for that special person you don’t know very well, but who you’re fairly certain washes regularly. Berlin fashion designer Lisa Kaltwasser’s individually unique gemstone soaps have more of an edge than most, and they’re made from organic vegetable glycerin to boot. Lemongrass emeralds, vanillarose rubies and more are available for €10-12 at the Prenzlauer Berg concept store Kaltwasser co-owns, appropriately named Juwel. —JA

Diedenhofer Str. 4, Prenzlauer Berg, Mon-Fri 10-19, Sat 11-18

Finding Nemo

A good option for a Lederhosen fan, Goethe-loving wanderer or privileged first-year university student, Fabian Rosenthal’s leather rucksacks are sturdy and, as the designer’s Berlin label Detailfabrik suggests, overflowing with perfectionistic details, like the innovative rope closing and inner pockets on the Nemo model shown here (€370). Rosenthal just made the jump to factory production from hand-sewing the bags in his WG; the first batch arrived in the Kastanienallee shop Eisdieler on Dec 1. —JA

Kastanienallee 12 or online at detailfabrik.de

