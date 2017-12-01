BerlinToo?

The sexism debate has reached Germany, but where are the German Weinsteins? Four years after #Aufschrei and one year after the country’s sexual crime legislation was updated, are German women any better off than their US or French sisters?

It is late October, and Alex’s baby is sleeping as she sits at the kitchen table in her Lichtenberg apartment. Her friend Johanna is over for lunch, and as they are spooning pumpkin soup, the 26-year-olds talk sexism. It’s been three weeks since The New York Times first reported on the allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, and about two weeks since actress Alyssa Milano encouraged women to post their experiences with sexual harassment online and mark them with #MeToo.

Both the debate and the hashtag have reached Germany: Heidi Klum, who once worked with Weinstein, told the press that “we would be naïve to think that this behaviour only happens in Hollywood”. Top SPD politicians Andrea Nahles and Katarina Barley have complained about structural discrimination, and even about colleagues who use the opportunity of photo shoots to let their hands linger on waists. But so far, Germany has seen no public outings of sexist offenders. When Alex and Johanna think about what they have heard and read in the press, it’s only American actors and British politicians, or the Frenchmen exposed after women in France were encouraged to #balancetonporc (“report your pig”).

“It’s a bit strange, you’d expect there to be some German Weinsteins...” Johanna ponders. She knows from experience that sexism is as widespread in Germany as anywhere else, even at the media start-up she works at. “The other day, as I entered the kitchen to get some tea, I overheard my boss and two male colleagues having this unbelievable discussion about whether women might be ‘scientifically’ less intelligent than men. My boss was going on about there being no top women chess players. The one younger guy said that was bullshit, but the boss kept arguing, saying ‘It’s entirely possible!’”

Alex recalls being groped by a stranger while walking down the street in central Friedrichshain: “He literally squeezed my boob. It was so casual, the way he did it! In broad daylight!” Yet neither she nor Johanna have used the hashtag #MeToo. “I definitely think it’s good that others who might have suffered really bad insults or assaults take the opportunity to speak up,” says Alex. Johanna, who barely uses Twitter, thinks she would feel uncomfortable sharing “less serious” incidents, even if they were enough to make her feel bad at the time.

#MeToo hits Berlin

The two friends were unaware that, as they were speaking, a group of students was organising a demonstration under the banner #MeTooBerlin. And it seems they weren’t alone in missing out. On October 28, 1200 people showed up for the march from Hermannplatz to Leipziger Platz, a relatively small number by Berlin demo standards. But Theresa Hartmann, one of the five main organisers, is still happy with the result. “We only gave ourselves a week to make it happen, because we were worried the momentum might pass. We got a lot of press, so that was a success.”

Demonstrators were mostly young women in their twenties and thirties, but also trans people and men, who had brought their own banners to show support. “We wanted to show solidarity for victims and draw attention to the issue,” says the 23-year-old Hartmann. “Take domestic violence, it’s still a huge problem in our country.” She points to a 2004 German study that concluded 25 percent of women experience domestic violence at some point in their lives. In Berlin alone, the number of reported cases has been constantly rising since 2005 to reach 14490 in 2016. At #MeTooBerlin, about 15 people told their personal stories. Theresa especially remembers one woman who had been abused by her ex-boyfriend and spoke about how difficult it was for her to talk about the experience: “I thought she was so brave!”

Theresa didn’t use the hashtag herself, considering her experiences “minor” next to other women’s stories. She still identifies with the campaign, which she feels is as relevant in Germany as in the US. “Women in Germany still earn 20 percent less than men, and even the ones who make more have to put up with so much shit. As a woman you are always reminded of your female body, but also what people perceive to be a ‘female character’. Even Angela Merkel is called ‘Mama Merkel’ and commentators talk about how she doesn’t show emotion...

As a student of cultural science at Humboldt University, she finds evidence of inequality in everyday academic life: the majority of fellow students in her department are women, but the professors are still mostly male. In fact, statistics show that less than a quarter of professorships in Germany are taken by women, with Berlin slightly ahead at a “progressive” 31.4 percent. During her classes, Theresa says: “It often happens that I say something that doesn’t get acknowledged, but five minutes later a bloke repeats the exact same thing and suddenly it’s the most brilliant thought ever. It makes you question yourself in the moment, but I don’t think it’s just me.”

#Aufschrei, then what?

At this point one might wonder: Is this the first time Germans are discussing sexual violence against women, professional discrimination and everyday sexism? Actually, in January 2013, Germany had its very own #MeToo moment.

In an article in weekly magazine Der Stern, journalist Laura Himmelreich described how leading FDP candidate Rainer Brüderle had preyed on her during an interview, going as far as commenting on the size of her breasts and leading an embarrassed press agent to get the politician out of the bar. That same night, Berlin media consultant, feminist activist and Free University graduate Anne Wizorek made a Twitter post about an ex-professor who had asked her whether she was dating a man with whom she was working on a paper – a question she, but not the fellow student, found irritatingly inappropriate.

Taking inspiration from the 2012 British “Everyday Sexism Project” and the hashtag #ShoutingBack, Wizorek used #Aufschrei (“outcry”) to express her anger. The hashtag went viral within a matter of days, as tens of thousands of women tweeted their stories.

“Because the tweet and the publication of Himmelreich’s article happened on the same day, people thought they were connected, but that was pure coincidence,” says Wizorek. Actually, the idea had come from a post on her blog kleinerdrei.org titled “Normal ist das nicht!” (“This is not normal!”), in which guest author Maike Hank wrote about being sexually harassed on the streets of Berlin. One reader reacted on Twitter by sharing her own experience; others began to follow suit. “I thought we could turn this into something like #ShoutingBack and spontaneously used the hashtag,” says Wizorek. The rest is history.

These days an article like Himmelreich’s could easily cost a politician’s career, but then, as now, German women were not out for blood. In her own post, Wizorek did not disclose the name of her sexist professor. “Back then it really wasn’t about outing anyone,” she says, “It was more an emotional process of acknowledging what was happening to us on a daily basis.”

As the hashtag’s originator, the then-32- year-old gave dozens of interviews in the press and on talk shows. Comparing her experience with the recent TV discussions, Wizorek sees an improvement in awareness: “When I was on Günther Jauch’s show in 2013, the title was ‘Does Germany have a problem with sexism?’. Now I notice that Anne Will’s ARD show asked ‘The sexism debate – are things going to change now?’ It makes me slightly more optimistic.” Yet Wizorek thinks that Germany still has a long way to go: “Of course Weinstein is not a US-only phenomenon. The fact that we do not have such big public cases here only proves that we still live in a culture of silence, where most men turn a blind eye and many women still prefer keeping quiet.”

A sexual scandal, racism and a new law

After #Aufschrei had died down, it took nearly three years until, once again, sexual violence made German headlines. On New Year’s Eve 2015, hundreds of women were harassed, assaulted and robbed in the city of Cologne. It took days for the police to admit the scope of the incidents and for the press to report on them. As the off enders turned out to be mostly of North African and Arab origin, right-wing commentators and AfD politicians blamed Merkel’s immigration policy and demanded stricter deportation laws and tight borders on behalf of German women.

First, however, the German government had to update its sexual crime legislation, which was so far behind the times that some of the Cologne crimes were not legally punishable. A new law was quickly drawn up by the justice ministry and after rushed touch-ups, it was passed by the Bundestag on July 7, 2016, to take effect on November 10. It introduced sexual harassment as a criminal offence and established a “no means no” principle when it comes to sexual crimes. Rita Vavra, a legal scholar at Humboldt University, stresses the importance of the new law: “In combination with the anti-discrimination portion of labour law, women are now much better protected. The 2016 changes closed a big gap.”