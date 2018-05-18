The Berlin bitcoin bros

× Expand Photo by Anastasia Chistyakova

The city has long been a den for cypherpunks, crypto-anarchists and dark webbers. But now locals are getting rich on the cryptocurrency craze and Berlin has become a serious hub for the technology. How did bitcoin become so mainstream?

It’s been over four years since Bitcoin’s market value jumped from €80 to about €647 and Exberliner published its first piece about “Betting on bits”. At the moment, the virtual currency is on its way down from €13,600 in December to around €6,900 at time of press. But despite the drop, readers who were inspired to quickly invest in this hypervolatile nascent technology in 2014 would still have enjoyed a pretty serious return in 2018.

Anyone with a network in the scene now finds their social media feeds flooded with pictures of Lamborghinis, yachts, and prototypical beach vacations all bought from the returns made from betting on Bitcoin early. Those who are not part of the community are still trying to understand the phenomenon and whether they, too, should be jumping on the crypto bandwagon. Basically, everyone wants to know how to turn €80 into €13,600 for free and, well, fair enough.

A Kreuzberg pioneer's ideals

Sitting outside his bar in Kreuzberg, Room 77, Jörg Platzer looks like a man who made a good investment for good reasons. Everyone in his vicinity seems to be aware of this too: people coming by pat him on the back or give him discreet nods of recognition. He is greeted by friends in multiple languages. This might not seem unusual for a bar owner, but Room 77 has an added feature: it was the first brick and mortar business in the world to accept Bitcoin as a means of payment.

In May 2011, when Platzer reportedly sold his first pint in exchange for the pioneer cryptocurrency, Bitcoin was far from big enterprise. He explains that he would have been lucky to have one or two customers a month looking to try it out. But the handful of enthusiasts who came to the bar in 2011 to spend their new internet money had found a home. They would lug their laptops into the bar and manually type in their Bitcoin wallet addresses, a cryptographically secure chain of numbers and letters, and thereby join a movement looking to overturn our current financial system.

Back in the day, the technology was simply another extension of a grander ideology, explains Platzer. Posted on the walls, next to the Bitcoin stickers, one finds quotes from the likes of Julian Assange, Edward Snowden, and Aaron Schwartz. There is even a printout of “Free Ross Ulbricht”, the founder of the dark web marketplace, the Silk Road, taped to the wall. Below a panel of spirits, a sign reads: “I BELIEVE IN HONEST MONEY / GOLD, SILVER AND BITCOIN.” Platzer considers himself a crypto-anarchist, economist and ideological relative of the same utopian values that the internet promised: “I was never part of any official Cypherpunk group, but I was part of the movement,” he says referring to the few people really interested in cryptography and its technological applications during the 1990s.

The connection to the internet is critical because according to many, blockchain technology which underpins Bitcoin could birth a “web 3.0.” It’s still early days, but the hype is palpable. If not yet opening up a new technological era, Bitcoin does promise a correction to one of the internet’s original sins. Platzer explains: “The first mistake we made was not to have built money into the web. A means of payment. People needed a way to monetize their content. The only problem was no one invented the fucking digital cash to do it.”

From idealism to investment

While the logic seems oddly capitalistic, the alternative has clearly been much worse. In the absence of a native currency for the internet, banner ads, pop-ups, and click baits have spawned. Without internet money, Platzer argues, companies like Google and Amazon have a high incentive to collect as much data as possible and turn that into money. In 2017, Facebook alone made nearly $40 billion in advertising revenue. Platzer is sure that “if sites had had a button to let you send a micropayment, there would never have been all this advertising and giving-up-my-credit-card-details shit.” In the eyes of people like him, Bitcoin provided an anonymous way of exchanging value on the internet. No one harvests any data; everyone walks away with clean hands – that was the idea.

What the Bitcoin pioneer is presenting as internet idealism has actually made him a lot of money. When asked if he would divulge information on his returns since accepting cryptocurrencies, Platzer responds abruptly: “Sorry, that’s not possible. I’m sure your editor understands that very well.” With a bit of simple arithmetic, however, we can arrive at a general conclusion: when the bar began accepting the virtual money, a Bitcoin was worth about €0.80, so a €4.20 pint would have cost around 5.25 BTC. In 2012, the price of Bitcoin rose to about €4.25 and that same beer would have then cost something like 0.9 BTC. So, in the span of 12 months, Platzer enjoyed a fivefold increase in value on that one beer sold in his bar. Skip ahead to December 2017, when Bitcoin was worth €13,600 a pop, meaning the Bitcoin value-equivalent of that same beer sold in 2011 (i.e. 5.25 BTC) was now worth around €85,000.

As the price of Bitcoin climbed, speculators entered the scene and the clientele at Room 77 changed. People were now showing up with their smartphone-integrated Bitcoin “wallets”, making transactions by conveniently swiping a QR code. In 2011, when people showed up for the monthly Bitcoin meet-up, they didn't see it as a means to make a living. Now, the same meet-ups at the bar attract start-up recruiters, libertarians and media representatives from notable German newspapers. At the March gathering, there even was a guy from Chad who explained that due to government-induced inflation of the country’s currency, many of his friends and family were turning to Bitcoin.

By now, institutional investors from J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs to politicians like Angela Merkel are waking up to this novel economic instrument – for very different reasons.

Due to the same privacy features lauded by Platzer, Bitcoin was quickly adopted by the dark web. Things on offer at places like the Silk Road and Hansa included computer parts, cars, guns, knives, drugs and even people. In those spaces Bitcoin was the sole means of payment.

Getting high on the gamble

Longtime Berliner Simon (name changed) works at a bar near Schlesisches Tor. Going by his job and when speaking with him, you wouldn’t necessarily identify this guy as a crypto day trader. He looks nothing like an overnight millionaire. He is slim, wears skinny black jeans and a black hoodie. And yet, in between guests arriving at the bar, the twentysomething talks about the big “bounce” due to happen in the next few weeks.

The plunge in price is bound to follow a big sell-off by a “whale” (a trustee from Mt.Gox, the first Bitcoin exchange, who is currently trying to pay off creditors and subsequently liquidating swaths of the virtual currency), a shock regulation passed by China, and just the general chaos of valuating something that has never previously existed. This is what Simon is talking about. “It is just like April last year,” he explains. “Things were pretty boring, not much movement, Bitcoin kind of dropped a bit. But it’ll go on a bull run before the summer.” A “bull run” is old school stock market terminology for a continuous price hike. It’s also the term that earned Bitcoin prime television slots over the past few months. The opposite is called a “bear market,” from which we are apparently slowly emerging now. Both, ironically, come directly from the trading institutions that Bitcoin was hoping to destroy.

“I’m bullish as long as it doesn’t dip below €6,000,” he says looking up from his phone. But this recent obsession wasn’t how Simon got hooked on trading. He explains that “at the end of 2014, maybe early 2015, I was just buying stuff on the dark web with Bitcoin. Mostly drugs for my friends. I just thought it was cool to have this Bitcoin wallet and use this new type of money.” Plus, Simon explains, it was only on the dark web that one could buy 100 percent pure cut Colombian cocaine. “I was basically just giving it away for free and telling my friends that I bought it with Bitcoin. I was never dealing,” he confirms. His early stage Bitcoin buying spree included the purchase of counterfeit money for an art project. The latter met its conclusion in 2015 after ten heavily armed Bundespolizisten broke down Simon’s door at six o'clock in the morning screaming, “Wo ist das Geld!? Wo ist es!?” In response to which he sheepishly pointed to a paper-mâché mobile he’d made from fake euro bills.