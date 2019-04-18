The EXB news briefing: April 18, 2019

A weekly round-up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads.

That’s a wrap! The 15th edition of Achtung, Berlin’s 'most Berlin' film fest, came to a triumphant close last night in an award ceremony at Babylon Kino. Anatol Schuster’s tragicomedy Frau Stern clinched the award for best feature for its moving portrayal of the relationship between a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor (Ahuva Sommerfeld) and her granddaughter Elli (Kara Schroeder) – who both came away with Best Actress. Best Documentary went to Rainer Komers’ vivid journey down route 66, Barstow California, while Exberliner’s own award was won by Katarzyna Trzaska for her culture-clash documentary Village of Swimming Cows (catch it at our EXBlicks screening on April 29). Our special mention went to Fausto Molina’s daring exploration of what it means to be a blind filmmaker, "Der Hellseher".

Tough weekend in Tegel Taking a holiday for the long weekend? Good luck! The increase in planned vacationers has already resulted in long waiting lines and missed flights, according to a report from Monday. This weekend more than 400,000 passengers are expected at both airports´– 20 percent more than last year. Since most of the budget airline flights – Ryanair and Easyjet – are based in Tegel, expect the real terror there. The airport employees suggest coming at least two hours before your actual flight.

Hot week It wasn't just Notre Dame that caught fire this week, a forest area near Groß Kreutz also went ablaze. According to the report from Wednesday, around 300sqm of the forest were affected. The reason for the fire is still not clear. A fire brigade was able to contain it, according to a spokesman in Potsdam.

Who’ll cough up for the Humboldt-Forum? Debates are raging over entrance fees to the Humboldt Forum, which is (finally) due for completion at the end of 2019. Minister for Culture Monika Grütters announced that access to the reconstructed Schloss would be free for the first three years. But a fierce struggle is now raging behind the scenes as the federal government is not willing to compensate for this generous gesture, which would incur an additional €2 million per year, on top of €15 million per year in operating costs. The debate focuses on access to the 4000sqm Berlin exhibition on the first floor. Given that "Berlin burns €157 million euros annually for the unfinished BER airport,” the Ministry for Culture sees free admission as non-negotiable.

Call for Reichstag babies The Bundestag is hosting a party for people born in the Reichstag, according to a press release on Wednesday. In the final years of WWII, the Charité maternity ward was moved to the cellars of the Reichstag building for protection. The children born there in 1944 celebrate their 75th birthday this year, and the Bundestag is throwing them a birthday party on September 8. A special tour and a meal are planned for “the children who gave hope in a dark time for our country”, according to Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU).