The EXB news briefing: April 4, 2019

A weekly round-up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads.

Ringbahn Interrupted From Monday April 8 through May 20 , the S-Bahn ring will be interrupted between Greifswalder Straße and Schönhauser Allee for construction work. Between April 15 to 29, the restricted part will be extended to Gesundbrunnen station. This will affect lines S41, S42, S8 and S85. The Schönhauser Allee-Bornholmer Straße curve will not be served either. The S-Bahn will be replaced by buses. Something to keep in mind when planning to catch a plane from Schönefeld!

BVG: Mo money, mo problems Public transport provider BVG has made €13.2 million in profits last year, €300,000 more than in 2017, the company announced on Wednesday. Not bad, but still not enough to pay for the pay rise workers were striking for on Monday. Verdi is now hoping for municipal grants from the Berlin Senate to make up for the missing funds. If an agreement cannot be reached soon, you can expect more 24-hour strikes. Best to keep your bike at the ready!

Meet Hertha – the bear! Berlin's east-side zoo Tierpark has a baby Polar Bear and they have named her Hertha, announced posters all over bus stops on Tuesday morning. Commuters can admire her cuteness AND feel empowered by the slogan: "In Berlin you can be anything, even... a polar bear named 'Hertha'”. Evocative of an ‘adopt a polar bear’ scheme, the Berlin football club of the same name were clearly successfully in sponsoring the little bear and their blue flag also features on the poster. Smiles all round for successful marketing.

Illegal air pollution Berlin is risking another lawsuit over its poor air quality. As NGO Deutsche Umwelthilfe has announced on Monday, it is preparing legal action because the city has failed to keep the court-mandated deadline for presenting a new action plan against air pollution. Environment, Transport and Climate Protection Senator Regine Günther has presented a first draft of her "Clean Air Plan" plan last month, which was deemed too weak by the environmentalists.

Tegel Airport on the architectural A-list According to reports from Monday, TXL’s entire campus is now preserved as a listed monument – just like Tempelhof, but without the referendum. This way Berliners can admire its distinctive, hexagonal shape even after its eventual shut-down. Opened 40 years ago, TXL is considered an architectural icon of the 1960s and 70s, however, its closure is a done-deal due to the commissioning of airport BER in Schönefeld. In the event of BER opening after what's now an almost decade-long delay, Tegel is to become an “Urban Tec Republic” with the Beuth University for Applied Sciences at its centre.

The Seehofer effect On Sunday, between 3000 and 6000 people protested peacefully against the so-called “ Geordnete-Rückkehr-Gesetz” drafted by Horst Seehofer's Interior Ministery. The law is to extend pre-deportation detention spans for criminal offenders and terror suspects, introduce electronic leg restraints among other measures. Under the banner "#SeehoferWegbassen" demonstrators demanded "safe havens" and "solidary cities". Whether the low turnout is down to Seehofer's unpopularity or increasing indifference to the refugee plight is for you to interpret.

A Goldene Kamera for Greta Not only did the Swedish eco-saviour attract tens of thousands of students to last week's Fridays For Future climate protest at Brandenburg Gate (actually slightly less than expected), but the next evening, the movement’s 16-year-old founder Greta Thunberg was presented with a Special Climate Protection Award at the Goldene Kamera. Moments after Greta called on celebrities to use their influence for climate protection, actress Milena Tscharntke was awarded an SUV for winning the up-and-coming-talent award. A Greta weekend for Berlin, but the city evidently still has a long way to go…