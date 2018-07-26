The EXB news briefing: July 26, 2018

A weekly round-up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads.

Fire attack Two homeless men were hospitalised Sunday night after suffering life-threatening burn injuries. According to a report by Berliner Kurier, a jerrycan filled with fuel was poured on the two men, 47 and 62 respectively, at S-Bahn station Schöneweide before they were set alight. The Berliner Zeitung reported that the attacker was between 40 and 60 and wearing a dirty t-shirt and three-quarter length trousers. The police didn't confirm but already opened a case for attempted murder.

Özil out Star Fußballer Mesut Özil announced on Sunday that he was quitting the German national football team, following what he considered to be unfair treatment in the press and by the DFB after his controversial meeting with Turkish President Erdogan last May. In his three-part tweet he complained that: “In the eyes of Grindel [president of the Deutscher Fußball-Bund], I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose”. The Turkish leader rang Özil on Monday, before slamming the DFB for "racism" and decalring to journalists: "I kiss his eyes. I stand behind Mesut."

Nazi metal According to reports on Tuesday, Berlin magnet fisher Daniel G. found a Wehrmacht pistol in a canal connecting the Spree to the Havel. The story doesn’t end just there. Back in 1992, a 53-year-old woman from Lichterfelde was murdered with a similar 9 mm pistol - also a Walther P38. The Berlin police is looking into reopening the case. Not so bad for a day’s fishing.

Teethy nonagenarian A 93-year-old woman managed to fight off and scare away two burglars who had broken into her flat on Wedding's Londoner Str. on Monday morning. Thrown onto the floor of her own flat after she opened the door, she managed to break free by using her cane and, when they took it away from her .. her teeth! After biting one of the men's hand, she also squeezed his genitals. The men escaped without taking anything from the flat.

Terminal 2 Berlin-Brandenburg airport may build a second terminal. Intended for low-cost passengers, T2 is supposed to accommodate an extra six million people a year. No word on whether it will be able to meet BBI's newest intended opening date - which has been reset to October 2020, only seven years after its original June 2012 deadline!

Berlin’s burning This week is one of the hottest ever recorded in July. Already the weather is taking its toll on Berlin’s infrastructure, causing the sewage system to stink, the roads to burst, trees to die and a Brandenburg forest near Fichtenwalde to burn. If that’s not enough cause for concern, the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research predicts this should be standard by 2050. Time to implement AC on the U-Bahn?

Your own personal Schwimmbad The manager of Depeche Mode outraged Berlin swimmers by renting out an entire lane of the Sommerbad Olympiastadion for the past four days between 8 and 10 am. The good news: It's an affordable privilege. Apparently anyone can do the same for a mere €35 per hour for a 25m lane, €60 for 50m. This doesn't cover the €5.50 entrance fee though!