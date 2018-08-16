The EXB news briefing: August 16, 2018

A weekly round-up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads.

Babylon babes Time to shine? Weimar-era police procedural drama Babylon Berlin is currently looking for extras — up to 3000 men and women between 18-30! Perhaps you’ll even get to meet Tom Twyker – director of Run Lola Run – himself. As the most expensive foreign-language TV series ever made, you'll be sure to get fairly reimbursed (for real: €89 minimum!). Anyways, its one way to go back to the roaring 1920s.

Wilkommen in Berlin Despite the notorious schnauze Berliners are famous for, a survey of over 2000 locals by Visit Berlin, the city's official travel website, reveals that 85 percent of us are proud to be good hosts to our tourist friends. Just don’t stand in our bike lanes, tell us not to smoke or buy our apartments!

New Wall discovery A group of Berliners has re-discovered a 20-meter section of the Berlin Wall near the seat of Germany's Bundesnachrichtendienst (Federal intelligence agency). The timing couldn’t be better as Monday was the 57th anniversary of the beginning of the Wall’s construction. The segment is a part of the outer defense perimeter that was built to provide additional security to the main wall. It is probably the small size of the section that made it difficult to spot.

Tattoo view While tribals and sleeves are as common as birthmarks in Berlin, it is now also home to the world’s biggest tattoo. Made by the artist Fariba Lenzen on rubber practice skins, the tattoo-mural, currently on display in Tiergarten, is 20sqm and depicts faces from the famous Kommune 1 in West-Berlin.

Worst day ever Former mayor of Berlin Klaus Wowereit revealed his worst ever day in office to Süddeutsche Zeitung on Saturday. The source of his shame is 8 May, 2012, when the unveiling of the Berlin-Brandenburg airport, due to open in four weeks, was indefinitely postponed.

Keeping it simple Find your brain melting when trying to find out navigation information in bureaucratic German? Thankfully, one Bezirk has a solution. Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg now offers its website in Simple German. Designed for people with learning difficulties, it's also a godsend for expats who just haven't mastered slightly beyond der, die and das.