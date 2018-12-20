The EXB news briefing: December 20, 2018

A weekly round-up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads.

Last minute shopping If you’re one of the procrastinators who haven’t bought Christmas presents yet, we have good news for you: shops in Berlin will be open this Sunday from 1pm to 8pm. If you really like to live on the edge though, your deadline for gift shopping is 2pm on Christmas eve.

Road safety A 5.7 percent increase in the number of people killed or injured in traffic has been recorded between January and September this year, and pedestrians and cyclists are particularly affected. The data published on Wednesday has prompted authorities to put up an extra 10 (yes!) mobile speed cameras. We still suggest you be careful out there.

Night flight to your head If you live close to Tegel, chances are you already know that the ban on night flights that's been in place for about 40 years now is not respected... Indeed, it was reported on Wednesday that the airport recorded 1217 takeoffs and landings between 11pm and 6am in the first nine months of this year! Around 300,000 Berliners suffer from the noise exposure. Potential finds are obviously not deterring the airlines and for obvious reasons we're not counting on Tegel's 2020 closing date.

Silent remembrance Wednesday marked the second anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz that killed 12. Around 100 people, including families of the victims and political representatives, gathered by the Gedächtniskirche for a wreath laying ceremony and a silent commemoration.

Fake police On Monday evening four men posing as policemen in Mitte were arrested by the real deal police. The quartet, aged 39 to 57, were approaching unsuspecting tourists on the Platz der Republik, and managed to purloin a four digit sum from non-Berliners. Eventually the not-so-fab four were arrested. We have to give it to them... it's pretty ballsy to try that in front of the Reichstag.

U2 and U3 interrupted Due to construction work, the U-Bahn line U2 won’t run between the stations Gleisdreieck and Zoologischer Garten, nor will the line U3 between Warschauer Straße and Spichernstraße, from January 4 to February 24, as announced on Monday. Be prepared for crowded wagons and additional transfers!

Nightmare before Christmas Twenty chalk white ghost-like doll figures, or dolls, appeared on different streets in Schillerkiez area in Neukölln this Saturday. These life-size figures are part of art collective "The Repressed" and are intended to draw attention to people who can no longer afford rents in the popular Berlin district on the eastern edge of Tempelhofer Feld. The reason they’re depicted as frosty-white ghostly figures, is to evoke the fact that people would be left out in the cold without housing if the rents keep increasing.