The EXB news briefing: February 21, 2019

A weekly round-up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads.

Power to the people of Köpenick Tuesday afternoon saw botched a major blackout in Köpenick – the biggest and longest in Berlin in decades – which left 31,000 households and 2000 commercial buildings without power for 31 hours! The source? Construction work on the Salvador Allende Bridge. Who knew a single misplaced drill could cause so much chaos? No worries, Vattenfall are due to pay for the damages. And Berlin always thrived in the dark anyways.

Are the kids alright? A report published on Tuesday by health insurance provider DAK and the University of Bielefeld confirmed that Berlin’s children suffer more frequently from viral diseases and psychological disorders, at a rate of 61 percent and 24 percent higher than the national average respectively. The report, produced by evaluating the data of 26,000 boys and girls up to the age of 17, reveals that about 44/1000 Berlin children and adolescents are diagnosed with school anxiety and “school phobia” annually.

Celebrating a synagogue's new life The historic synagogue am Fraenkelufer in Kreuzberg, once one of the largest in Berlin, will be rebuilt more than 80 years after it was destroyed in Kristallnacht, according to plans announced on Tuesday by city officials. The idea is to rebuild and revamp the ruins with a Kita, coworking space and kosher café – which officials say will make for an all-encompassing community space. L'chaim!

A Mehringplatz makeover Having long been a drab drinking hangout for Kreuzberger youngsters, Mehringplatz is finally getting its much-awaited overhaul – made possible by a hefty €5.9 million investment from the Senate and the district of Kreuzberg-Friedrichshain. Construction workers have moved in with heavy equipment to carry out a redesign by Berlin landscape architects Arge Lavaland/Treibhaus, who want to revive the plaza as one of the three iconic city gate squares along the 18th century city wall.

Move aside Citymapper On Monday, BVG announced its plans for a new mobility App, “Jelbi”, intended for release this summer. The app aims to connect the city's public transport network and rental bikes, cars and scooters. The app will be complemented by new 'mobility hubs' BVG plans to construct (debuting on Gitschiner Straße in Kreuzberg). For now, "Jebli" is set to link 25 partnering transport providers. You'll have to keep your Car2GO and DriveNow apps though, they're not joining the yellow gang.

Train pain If you've been late because of train delays in the past year, you're not alone – a report from Deutsche Bahn on Monday announced that the transportation company, which controls ICE, regional and S-Bahn trains, doled out €53.6 million in compensation to 2.7 million customers in 2018 due to lateness and cancellations. That’s up from €34.6 million to 1.8 passengers in 2017, which DB chalks up to “many external influences” like excessive rainfall and heat – as per usual.

Berlin Zoo bids farewell to elephant Lyoti After years of heart problems, Berlin Zoo’s long-suffering elephant, Lyoti, was euthanised at age 45, it was announced on Sunday. Having arrived in Berlin in 1977 as a gift from the then Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, it’s safe to say that Lyoti has witnessed a fair stretch of the city’s history, and she will be sorely missed by the zoo’s vets, keepers and visitors.