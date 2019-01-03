The EXB news briefing: January 3, 2019

A weekly round-up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads.

A solidarity measure Berlin’s alternative to Hartz IV, the “solidarity base income” starts this July, it was reported this Thursday. Around 40,000 long-term unemployed people are eligible for it. Each of them can receive €234 more in benefits compared to Hartz IV benefits and will be offered a voluntary full-time job in the public sector. The city is in the process of creating these jobs, such as home care for the elderly. For now, Berlin is on its own in handling the implementation of this bold measure, as the federal government doesn't support it.

A sad gay day A stalwart on the scene since 1990, Schöneberg's beloved gay bar Hafen announced in late December that it’s closing after 28 years, as they weren’t able to prolong their contract. Today, January 3, they host their last party and invite everyone to show solidarity and condemn gentrification - and maybe change the landlord's mind. Many are expected to turn up, but as it stands now, this their last shout.

No more BVG fines? Berlin’s Attorney General Maragerete Koppers said she wants to get rid of fines for Schwarzfahrer and called for a public debate on the issue, as reported on Wednesday. Currently, the fine for not having a valid ticket is €60. “We shouldn’t waste resources for criminal offences where criminality is highly questionable,” she explained. This is a step further from the proposition made last year to downgrade fare dodging to an administrative offence.

New year, new Berlin The New Year comes with some changes (for Berliners). As of January first, these laws go into effect for residents of the Hauptstadt: