The EXB news briefing: July 4, 2019

A weekly round-up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads. This week:

Pankow is growing! According to Pankow's school council Torsten Kühne the district's number of residents will rise from the current 407,000 to 460,000 by 2030. If the CDU politician is right, Berlin's largest Bezirk will grow to the dimesions of cities like Bochum or Duisburg. And Pankow is indeed attractive: the average income is higher and unemployment lower than anywhere else in the city. But as Kühne is pointing out, there aren't enough schools for all the new kids. So none of this might last.

Post-communist makeover Inaugurated by Erich Honecker 33 years ago, the bronze monument to communist party leader and Nazi victim Ernst Thälmann in Greifswalder Straße is a prominent relic of GDR times. Now the city wants to contextualise the space and Lew Kerbel's monument for younger generations and has opened a nation-wide competition for artistic concepts. Entries will be accepted until September 26, the project has a budget of €180.000. The makeover is to commence in 2021. Good luck, Ernst.

Supporting Carola German Sea Watch rescue ship captain Carola Rackete's arrest in Italy on Sunday (and her release on Tuesday) have made international news. In Berlin, the woman who saved 40 people in the Mediterranean Sea and took them to the shores of Lampedusa without permission, has some vehement supporters. On Monday, dozens of demonstrators convened outside the Italian embassy demanding the charges against Rackete be dropped. A Germany-wide donation campaign collected more than a millian Euros and a huge graffiti in Lehrter Straße demanded “Defend solidarity! Free Carola!!!”

E-scooter pandemonium Berlin is struggling with the newly introduced e-scooters. By Tuesday, the much-contested motorised wheels had already caused 13 accidents in which six people were injured – confirming Berliners' worst traffic nightmares. Several hospitalised scooter victims complained the devillish vehicles are surprisingly fast and difficult to steer. Will the two wheeled madness continue? Stay tuned to find out.

Tap drinking, never been that clear! Berliner Wasserbetriebe wants to increasingly filter traces of drugs from our drinking water. They announced the construction of a new facility at the Schönerlinde purification plant to be completed by 2022. Overall they have pledged to invest €1.5 billion in sewage treatment by 2027. The wake-up call came from consumer organisation Stiftung Warentest who found traces of three different drugs in Berlin's tap water. We thought it tasted a little funny lately...

Schönefeld airport opens – for refugees Starting this month, refugees who have been refused asylum (mainly those to be transferred to other European countries) will be sent to a collection point in Schönefeld Airport that the Brandenburg state government has opened this week. A Left Party spokeswoman explained it as a compromise to reduce night raids to capture those denied asylum. Up to 20 refugees can be held there for a maximum of two days.