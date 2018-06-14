The EXB news briefing: June 14, 2018

× Expand Bundesarchiv, Bild 183-J30400 / CC-BY-SA 3.0

A weekly round-up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads. This week:

We can't come to the phone right now Imagine you’ve got a burglar in the house and you call the police (110 in Germany) for help. Well, this weekend it was revealed that nearly 500 unlucky callers are answered by automatic voicemail every day, because of a large amount of misuse. So if you're trying to make a petty complaint about your neighbour who kicked over your potted plant, remember you could encounter worse in the future – and actually may need it.

Killer balloon? On Tuesday night an “I” shaped helium balloon floated up to the above ground rails between Alexanderplatz and Jannowitzbrücke and interrupted train service because of its – believe it or not – metal sheen. Although seemingly harmless, carrying those shiny, metal coated balloons is strictly forbidden in trains. Their coated exteriors can cause short-circuits and fires when they come too close to overhead electricity lines.

More money? Plans have been put in motion by Germany’s labour minister Hubertus Heil to review the minimum wage. He anticipates that the Minimum Wage Commission will propose a significant rise from the current €8.84 per hour. Service industry (and many other) workers, rejoice!

Bourdain in Berlin The first episode of "Parts Unknown" to air after the tragic death of Anthony Bourdain features the beloved chef and critic in Berlin. Bourdain’s remarks on Berlin? "It's all here if you know where to look". Missed the episode? Jane Silver gave the rundown.

¡Ay Chihuahua! A 35-year-old woman jumped into Landwehrkanal in an attempt to save her chihuahua. A bus driver discovered the woman at Zossener bridge at 1:55 and alerted the rescue service. After they arrived they pulled the woman to the shore and she climbed out safely via a ladder. Sadly, it was too late for the little dog.

Wild boars roam free In Tempelhof last weekend, two wild boars were spotted after drinking from a plastic, inflatable swimming pool in an apartment complex. Apparently these hot summer days are getting to them too. Afterwards, they were killed by the authorities. If you're thinking of giving the little guys water yourself, think again: A fee of up to €30,000 could come your way. The city enforces a strict policy against that due to the possibility of them spreading African swine flu.

Keep on roaming A Berlin family was charged €12 000 on their mobile bill after their son used 500 megabytes of data to watch videos while on a cruise ship from Kiel to Oslo. Yeah, roaming charges may be as good as gone inside the EU, but satellite-based mobile networks on cruise ships don’t apply. The family complained about the sky high bill which was then reduced to just under €5000, but they are still arguing the bill is too high. Our question, was there nothing for that kid to except watch Youtube?