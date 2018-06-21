The EXB news briefing: June 21, 2018

× Expand Bundesarchiv, Bild 183-J30400 / CC-BY-SA 3.0

A weekly round-up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads. This week:

Bus to the future After an accident two years ago, one of the BVG's busses hit the road again Tuesday with some major renovations: WiFi, USB charging sockets and large monitors that display the news and the weather. It even has screens that tell you if there are seats available in the upper deck. Once you’re up there, grab a seat and look up – panoramic windows are installed on the roof. You want to ride this though? You may be fighting some major Touri-competition... right now it only serves the 100 route through the centre of town.

Bike hackers Berlin’s streets and sidewalks are flooded with rental bikes. Whether Nextbike, Lidlbike, Mobike, Obike, Lime or Ofo, they're everywhere. Ofo has seen a recent spike in ubiquity though, due a simple hack that allows people to ride without paying. Here's an informative YouTube video in English. Ofo is working on finding technical and organisational solution, but in the meantime, seems like everyone's got a ticket to ride (See our upcoming issue for more on the bike rental sitch.)

Just one short of 36 Kreuzberg's bad boy chef, Tim Raue, has done it again, claiming spot number 37 with his eponymous restaurant on the the list of the 50 best chefs in the world. This is the third time the former 36 Boy (a Kreuzberg gang) nabbed spots on the list and 11-spot jump from last year.

Look up in the sky, it's a drunk... In the early hours of Sunday morning, a very drunk 20-year-old man climbed up a construction crane five metres high in Rathausstraße near Alexanderplatz. During the adventure, he lost his glasses and was too scared to climb down. It was a strange rescue operation for the fire department, who saved the man with a cherry picker.

The little crime fighter On Sunday night, a five-year-old and her mother got on a train in Hauptbahnhof. A pickpocket offered to help her mom carry her suitcase while his partner in crime snuck her wallet out of her purse. Luckily, the young girl called out and alerted both her mom and the train conductor. The sharpest eyes come in little packages.

Lions and tiger pythons and bears, oh my! A three-and-a-half-metre tiger python was found on the banks of the Weser river, north-west of Hanover on Tuesday. Apparently, the snake escaped from the circus a week ago. Because the massive snake was kept in a circus car and isn’t fed daily, no one at the circus even noticed its absence. It was only taken back to the circus after roaming free for a week.