The EXB news briefing: June 28, 2018

A weekly round-up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads. This week:

Sunny Siegessäule Greenpeace activists coloured the streets around the Berlin Victory Column in the Tiergarten on Tuesday morning with 3500L of environmentally friendly yellow paint to make it look like a sun from an aerial view. The occasion? The first meeting of the government's Coal Commission to discuss the phase-out of Germany's climate-altering, coal-burning power plants was on Tuesday in Berlin. We don't know if it made an impact on the meeting, but it seems it's bringing the real sun this weekend. Whoop!

Roll on Germany had a couple firsts this week. Besides being knocked out of the World Cup in the first round for the first time ever, the state of Berlin passed the first law to promote cycling: the mobility law. Every main road in Berlin is set to get a spacious bike lane plus 100,000 new parking spaces for bikers. So, if all rolls on as planned, the bike-scape of Berlin could resemble the hyper bike-friendly policies of Scandinavian countries in the coming years.

Gimme shelter – on Köpenicker Straße On Saturday night, Mick Jagger headed to KitKatClub with his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick. Apparently, this Stone didn't get enough satisfaction after playing the Olympic Stadium on Friday.

Big bully A 40-year-old threatened four teenagers in Spandau on Sunday afternoon and then stole a bike from one of them. However, his escape wasn’t as smooth as planned. The three other friends followed the thief on their bikes and then contacted the police, who took the thief into custody on Magistratsweg. As you'll see in our upcoming summer issue, you shouldn't mess with Spandauers.

A meow for help? A bystander heard a cat meow-ing from inside a car on Sunday night. Luckily, the kitten was rescued from inside the engine of the Mercedes. In this case, curiosity nearly killed the cat.

Dude, where's my toilet? Looking for somewhere to poop? It may easier in the future. The Senate plans to launch an app that will help you find the nearest public toilet. In the coming years, Berlin will get new and modern public toilets – over 280 please and thank you. The chances are relatively high that the next time you're in dire need you'll stumble upon one of them.

Bye-bye Strassenfeger The city street magazine Strassenfeger is no more. The last issue was given out 10 days ago. Help is coming their way as the social cooperative Karuna, who decided to produce a new newspaper to take Strassenfeger's place. The new paper will cost €1.50 and the homeless people who sell them get to keep the entire revenue for themselves. Previously, they could only keep a measly 90 cents from each sale. However, the city's other street rag, Motz, still continues to run.