The EXB news briefing: June 7, 2018

A weekly round-up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads. This week:

Porn for everyone If German public TV doesn't strike you as particularly sexy, Berlin's SPD could change all that for you: at their weekend conference they agreed that part of our Rundfunkbeitrag should be spent on feminist porn. They want the explicit material to be freely accessible on ARD and ZDF online libraries and to counterbalance what's out there on the tube sites. We're into feminist porn, but our question is: would your conservative aunt be into her monthly TV fees going to porn?

American reactionary The new US ambassador, Richard Grenell, raised more than a few eyebrows when he told rightwing news site Breitbart that he plans to “empower other conservatives throughout Europe". By empowering he may mean butt-kissing – his adoration and description of Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz as "a rockstar" already earned Grenell a dinner date with the rightwinger.

Cathedral rampage Last weekend got particularly dramatic for the Berlin police when they shot an Austrian man rampaging with a knife through the Berliner Dom. The 53-year-old now lies in a coma and the topic of Berlin police switching to tasers has been renewed. At any rate, so much for Sonntag ist Ruhetag.

Naked Naz...er, Gauland Well, not exactly naked. This week it was reported that AfD boss Alexander Gauland was robbed of his clothing while swimming at Heiligen See in Potsdam. According to reports, the thief disappeared while yelling "Nazis don't need swimming fun!" What we need is a bit of eye-soap after seeing the man in only his swim skivvies.

When a girl's gotta go... Mitte wants to invest €25,000 this year in mobile toilets along Kurfürstenstraße to improve cleanliness in the neighborhood and the hygiene situation for prostitutes. Here's hoping that the rest of us will finally get free public loos across the city.