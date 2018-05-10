The EXB news briefing: May 10, 2018

A weekly round-up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads. This week: Campino gets a prize, Volksbühne still empty, abandoned babies and a new U-Bahn station.

Awards for deadbeats Eurovision may be on everyone's mind this weekend (May 12), but Die Toten Hosen's Campino continues to make news because of his remarks at the now-defunct ECHO awards as he was recommended for the Order of Merit by Germany’s newly-appointed anti-Semitism commissioner Felix Klein. Not bad for a self-proclaimed "tote Hose" (German for deadbeat).

The people's stage After the departure of Chris Dercon, the Volksbühne remains a contentious topic. Previous occupiers of the theatre have written an open letter to the mayor Michael Müller, demanding that the future of the Volksbühne must be handled openly and rebuking the precarious situation of the theatre. Who could the new be boss be? We hear Chris Dercon's looking for a job.

Costly carnivals Being multikulti ain't cheap. This year’s Karneval der Kulturen is to be more expensive than ever before, due to a new plan for security recommended by the police – €830,000 has been allocated from Berlin’s budget for the four-day festival, and there are likely to be up to €100,000 in further costs. After the year's famously peaceful May 1 celebrations, are these measures necessary? Or do we acknowledge that drunken German bros are more dangerous than the Antifa would ever be?

They're coming for you, Barbara Thinking about not paying your Rundfunkgebühr? A man in Lübeck may end up in jail because of his failure to pay up since 2015. Andreas Möschlowes owes €350.35, but the 40-year-old says he does not listen to the radio or watch TV, adding, “I don’t see why I should pay for something I don’t use.” The fee also applies to internet, so if you're reading this, you've got no excuse not to pay up.

Baby, baby, baby... Police are looking for a mother who has abandoned three young babies in Berlin and Brandenburg in the past three years. Turns out through DNA evidence that the three separately abandoned kids are siblings (and all three have the same father, too). There are still very few leads as to who the serial birther may be.

Good news for your parents Next time you get a family visit, it won't be so tough to just send them packing to Museum Island – building work has started for a new station on the U5. The station is next to the Humboldt Forum, and should be ready to use by 2020. It is expected to have up to three million visitors a year.