The EXB news briefing: May 3, 2018

A weekly round-up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads. This week: Two very different May 1s, cars in the canal and surfers on the S-Bahn, rappers visiting Auschwitz and more...

May 1 fizzle and sizzle Kreuzberg 36's infamous May 1 festivities may have gone smoothly this year (quiet is the new riot) even with 6000 attendees, but not to be outdone, far-right party AfD threw their own "Family Fest" in Pankow's Bleichröderpark across town. A staggering two dozen people showed up. Right's obviously not the new left in Berlin.

Over the edge Berlin's action movie track record isn't great (Unknown, Atomic Blonde, etc...), but Monday night someone decided to make their own when a police chase ended with an Audi in the Landwehrkanal. The police initially attempted to stop the car, but the 21-year-old driver refused to respond to signals – for reasons that are still unclear – then drove through a fence and into the water. No one was injured. Nor was Liam Neeson.

#weildiedasnichtlieben Someone did actually manage to create their own Berlin action film: the Berlin Kidz video published on Monday, showing off some risky, yet breathtaking, U-Bahn surfing stunts has now been viewed more than 100,000 times. The BVG called the video a ‘call for suicide’. We're still wondering how they rode for three full days without getting caught for Schwarzfahren.

Take your medicine You may remember the two dopes – Kollegah and Farid Bang – that won the Echo two weeks ago (and subsequently caused the award's crash). The antisemitic lines that stirred up so much controversy also got them an invitation to Auschwitz from the international Auschwitz Committee. And they've accepted. Not exactly sure who this move is supposed to appease – Holocaust survivors or their management.

It's a Max! The most popular names for German newborns in the past year are ... Maximilian, followed by Alexander and Paul for boys! For girls, it's the resolutely less Prussian (and more Gallic) Marie and Sophie, followed by... Maria. Tried-and-true, the list hasn't switched it up much in the past years, one of the few new additions? Felix!

Fly-by-night Germans may love their rules, but despite the ban on night flights at Tegel, it turns out that an average of five flights either take off from or land there after 11pm each day – a total of 1792 over the past year. Annoying though this may be for neighbours, Jens-Holger Kirchner (Green) defended the occurences, saying that none of these flights were avoidable.

Meanwhile, in Bavaria... Always with their cross to bear, this time, literally. Minister President of Bavaria Markus Söder has been calling for all state buildings to put up crosses. Even German Cardinal Reinhard Marx complained about a move that he sees as no mo less than "hijacking the cross in the name of political purposes". The directive is due to take effect on June 1. Approximately 50 percent of Bavaria's 12.44 million residents call themselves Catholic, and 56 percent have been polled as supporting Söder's proposal.