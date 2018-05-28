The EXB news briefing: May 31, 2018

A weekly round-up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads. This week:

Weggebasst No surprise here, but the AfD were outnumbered by an estimated 20,000+ counter-protesters at their own march on Sunday in Berlin, drowning out the party’s speakers and nationalist chants at the Brandenburg Gate with throbbing techno music emitting from Love Parade-style sound trucks. One of the people arrested during the counter-demo turned out to be 73-year-old Irmela Mensah-Schramm, also known as 'Sprayer Grandma' due to her skills at cleaning up right-wing graffiti. Now that's our kind of Oma gegen Rechts.

Kippa-ing point The kippa at the centre of a recent antisemitic media scandal (more on that in our June issue!), will be, um, tastefully exhibited in the Jewish Museum, with an explanation of the background: the attack and the resulting demonstration "Berlin Wears the Kippa". Also taseful was the hipster-designed kippa itself: all denim with an embroidered, we guess, Jewish man on it.

Living on the edge A sleeping bag on a balcony was listed on WG-Gesucht this weekend for the günstig price of €260 a month. According to the advert, two women in their twenties were renting out the spot in Mitte as a result of financial problems. It's not clear if it was a joke, a protest against Berlin's rapidly rising rent prices, or someone genuinely trying to see just how desperate the city's WG-applicants really are.

Damn plant sex Hayfever sufferers are currently dealing with an uptick in symptoms, thanks to the heat. High temperatures in recent weeks have caused a rapid growth of grasses, which are releasing unprecedented amounts of pollen into the air. With a few months to go until the pollen season is over, it may be time to stock up on antihistamines. Allow us to say Gesundheit in advance.

Poor-no-more but still sexy Remember the days when Berlin had an unemployment rate of over 20 percent with not a job in sight? When you could pay your rent with a part-time bar gig? These days full-time work is all the rage: the unemployment rate fell to 8.1 percent this month – still twice as high as in the rest of Germany. So, yes, compared to Munich we're still the nation's (sexy) paupers.

DHL: Die haben Lastenräder In a pilot programme being tested in Pankow, five package delivery services, including DHL and Hermes, are testing deliveries with cargo-bikes. Not only is the idea greener than thou, it's intended to alleviate issues of blocked driveways and bike paths and reduce general traffic. Will it actually get your packages delivered? Only time and the residents of Pankow will tell.