The EXB news briefing: November 15, 2018

A weekly round-up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads.

Sunday stroll On Sunday morning, the Ordungsamt and police cleared out a quarter of the Wedding flea market at Markstraße and confiscated large amounts of counterfeit and stolen goods. This was part of the weekly flea market controls by the Reinickendorf and Wedding police, in which they also target minor violations like selling commercial goods and 18+ videos. The fine that the vendors receive, is specific to each case, but doubles every time they’re caught.

It’s Kita time More Kita-space has finally opened up, after circa 30,000 children left daycare centres this summer. Currently there are 9400 slots still available in Kitas around town. A likely relief for the thousands of parents who had taken to the streets in May, asking for more spots and shorter waiting times in Kitas. However, there is still a shortage in larger districts such as Pankow and Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg. Hopefully the Kita-Navigator, an app that shows available spots in different Kindergartens to be launched in early 2019, will help parents to get rid of their kids during daytime sooner. Our advice, start planning now.

Headline The first Berliner Verlagpreis, a prize for independent Berlin publishers was awarded this Sunday at the Deutsches Theater. The main prize, endowed with €35,000 euros, went to Klaus Wagenbach, a true lefty-literary institution. Two second prizes, both consisting of €15,000 went to the publishing house Reprodukt and Verlagshaus Berlin. The publishing price was launched in the spring by the Senate administration for Culture and Economy.