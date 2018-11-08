The EXB news briefing: November 8, 2018

A weekly round-up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads.

Equitable lodgings A homeless man has been living under Schöneberg’s district court for over a year, it was discovered on Thursday. He won’t speak with anyone and doesn’t accept help, advice, food or drinks. Residents have asked the authorities to help remove him, but nothing can be done as the man isn't an actual disturbance to anyone. Our take? Let him stay. Don't we all deserve shelter under Lady Justice?

Neo-Nazi knuckleheads A neo-Nazi demonstration planned for November 9 in Berlin was banned this Thursday, for obvious reasons: November 9 is the 80th anniversary of the 1938 pogroms, during which synagogues and Jewish-owned stores were smashed (also known as the Kristallnacht). SPD senator Andreas Geisel who issued the decision called the demonstration a “provocation against the victims and their descendants”. It is surprising that they would have applied for this march in the first place, but neo-Nazis never had a reputation for being the brightest.

Hunting for painters On Wednesday morning the police raided the houses of 29 activists in an effort to uncover who was involved in the yellow paint-protest by Greenpeace at the central roundabout in Tiergarten last June when activists spread out 3500 litres of biodegradable yellow paint on the streets. According to the police, this resulted in the crash of a motorcyclist, a cyclist and several other traffic accidents with property damage. A bright idea in theory, not such a great outcome.

History on Devil's Mountain The abandoned American spy-station turned tourist attraction Teufelsberg has been listed as a historical monument as of this Monday. The legendary interception station of the Allies from the time of the Cold War has long been wildly popular amongst photographers, curious Berliners and thrill-seekers for its impressive Berlin views and intriguing past.

Oh Doctor, Where Art Thou? As more and more people flock to Berlin, the longer the wait time is at the doctor's office. Health senator Dilek Kolat (SPD), wants to change things and demands a say in admission of new doctors and their distribution in the city. The main issue now is that the distribution per district is not equal – while the Kassenärztlicher Association (KV) regulates the licensing and allocation of new doctors it doesn't look at the demand in different districts. For example, people seeking medical attention in Mitte have to wait longer than in Charlottenburg-Willmersdorf, where there is an oversupply of doctor to inhabitant ratio by 139 percent. In the meantime, if you're in need of a doctor, maybe head to the Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf districts.

Schwarzfahrer break free The Berlin Senate wants to decriminalise BVG fare dodgers who did not pay their fine, and downgrade the penalty from a jail sentence to an administrative offence. On average, 330 people a year are imprisoned for not paying their BVG fine. Each day of detention for a Schwarzfahrer in the already crowded Berlin jails costs €150. Don't forget to announce the good news to your free-rider friends!

Down in the sewer Ever wanted to take a walk underneath Mauerpark and learn about how Berlin's sewage system works at the same time? Berliner Wasserbetribe opens a 12-metre-deep and 700-metre-long tunnel directly beneath Mauerpark this Saturday (Nov 10) to the public. Through headphones, guests hear important information about the €20 million project, the biggest one to date for the Berliner Wasserbetriebe, and learn how such a storage channel works. The tunnel is part of the city's underground sewage system attempting to improve water quality. Bring sturdy shoes and make sure to register beforehand!