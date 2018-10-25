The EXB news briefing: October 25, 2018

A weekly round-up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads.

Ungendered Badespaß The Berliner Jusos - SPD’s youth organisation - have demanded more unisex changing rooms in the city’s swimming pools . While most Berlin Bäder's changing rooms and showers adhere to a gender duality, unused cubicles could be opened to make things more trans-friendly and gender-neutral. The Juso argument: most swimming pools would only have to invest a few euros for new signs.

Bye-bye Google Campus Officially it's not because of the fight put up against them by a die-hard colation of antigentrification campaigners, hacktivists and locals... But on Wednesday morning, Google announced it was giving up its plans for a start-up campus in Kreuzberg's Umspannwerk. But we're not getting rid of the web giant just yet - "Google for Startups" will be relocating its offices to Tucholskystraße in Mitte!

Old vs. new Think your Altbau is expensive? According to a new study by the German Real Estate Association (IVD), prices for Neubau flats (built after 1948) have outgrown the popular older buildings at €10,50 vs. €10,38 per sqm. Comparing rents in German cities, the results show that at €14.00 per sqm Berlin's average rent has surpassed that of Frankfurt (€13.00) and remains €1 below that of Köln (€15.00). But given the current growth rate (3,7 percent since 2017), we'll overtake them soon enough. Be sure to get our November issue, in kiosks on Monday, for a special all about housing in Berlin.

*Cough-cough* Sick and not able to go to the doctor? It’s the fate of 60,000 Berliners who don't have health insurance. On Monday, Berlin Health Senator Dilek Kolat (SPD) officially opened a so-called clearing centre for uninsured people at Hauptbahnhof. The centre is supposed to help people get health insurance while an emergency fund covers immediate treatment.

Cringe alert Wedding initiative KbNa (Kiezbezogener Netzwerkafbau) and the Berlin police have released a well-intentioned but cringey rap video. In it, a young man raps about cultural tolerance and crime prevention together with police members (“I may work for the police, but I can still be your homie!”). The awkward performance was not the only problem though: as it turns out, the video was produced by, Tahsin Özkan, who, in March 2016, made a violent music video with rapper SadiQ, glorifying Salafist terrorism. Mixed signals?

Stasi 2.0 Berlin's AfD has started Neutrale Schule, a web-platform designed to report teachers for "ideologically one-sided" (read: leftwing) comments in class. Before the site went online on Monday noon, students and teachers reported themselves in an open letter. According to a local AfD politician, the Brandenburg edition mostly received spam so far, such as pizza orders and "greetings from Bob Marley".

Old-school car heist On Friday morning, a gang of at least four robbers stopped and broke into a money transporter in Alexanderstraße. After firing several shots and escaping the police in a car chase, the gangsters were involved in a crash in Kreuzberg and managed to get away in another car. But, after going through all that trouble, the robbers were left empty-handed: The lockboxes they had stolen were secured with colour cartridges, invalidating the bills. Crime just doesn't pay like it used to!