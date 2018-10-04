The EXB news briefing: October 4, 2018

A weekly round-up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads.

Tag der deutschen Frechheit Yesterday was Berlin's celebration of Tag der deutschen Einheit and the city pulled out all the stops for a big party along the Partymeile, including a concert bash at the end with rousing performances from Nena and Samy Deluxe. In between songs Samy Deluxe took time out to call Interior Minister Horst Seehofer a Hackfresse... and the crowd went wild (including our journalist on hand).

Dude, have you seen my gold? Berlin police is on the hunt for two art thieves. Photos released October 3, taken back in March, show the robber nicking a golden painting from P-Berg’s Anomalie club. Artist Kobransky (Kolja Brand) was dancing right next door, celebrating his own finnisage. The artwork in question is valued at €10,000. This particular artist's strong suit must not be keen observational skills of the world around him. But with work valued at that price, maybe he should pay someone else to do it for him.

Brain matters Health warning! If you spent sexy times at KitKatClub last Saturday (Sep 29), Berlin's health ministry says go get checked for meningitis. One of the revelers was hospitalised with the potentially lethal bacterial infection last Sunday morning, and since it’s unclear who he was has been in contact with inside the club, the city says 'better safe than sorry'.

Some A1 artists in B-Town On Tuesday German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier awarded the Federal Cross of Merit to 29 artists and cultural workers from Germany, Israel, France and elsewhere. Berliners were not forgotten, among our hometown laureates: artist Wolfgang Tillmans, photographer Jim Rakete and musician and former-Ideal singer Annette Humpe. Congrats!

Da für Dich? A video taken on September 27 took the internet by storm this weekend: in it a young black man at Kotti suspected of stealing a bike appears to be brutalised by Berlin police and the police reacts to onlookers by unleashing pepper spray on the crowd. Something to think about when we defend Berlin (or German) police as unser Freund und Helfer.

SPDisgraces It was announced on Sunday that the Neukölln branch of the SPD want to kick ex-Neukölln mayor Heinz Buschkowsky out of their ranks. Buschkowsky has always been a high profile figure among Berliners, presiding over Neukölln and famously claiming Muslims in Germany lack education, abuse welfare, tend toward crime and have a “totally absurd image of women”. However, SPD fraction leader Raed Saleh holds the exclusion to be unlikely: “We could not even get rid of Sarrazin”. Buschkowsky and Thilo Sarrazin are part of the SPD? Maybe it's time for a bit of real clean-up in the party.