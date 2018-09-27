The EXB news briefing: September 27, 2018

A weekly round-up of news stories that piqued our interest or made us scratch our heads.

And the Euros go to... Good news for football fans: You can root from shouting distance for the 2024 European Championships! UEFA announced today that Germany will host the the world's second largest football event. It'll be the first big football tournament in the country since the 2006 World Cup and the first EM hosted here since 1988. Only six years away... buy your Olympic Stadium tickets now – or start planning your escape.

The Stasi-memorial complex More heads rolled this week as the head of the Berlin-Hohenschönhausen Memorial Hubertus Knabe was let go after a number of women came forward and accused the vice director Helmuth Frauendorfer of sexual harassment last week. But its not just that: the digging around brought to light a general failure to deal with extreme right-wing elements in his foundation, from employees downplaying the Holocaust to a chairman adopting AfD-speak.

Erdo-verboten Planning to walk or cycle around Brandenburg gate, Unter den Linden and the Reichstag meadow any time between Thursday and Saturday? Forget about it! Thanks to the visit of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the entire area will only be accessible on foot for residents. If you manage to get inside the closed-off area and want to treat yourself, the Adlon is serving €19 Döner Kebab!

The Räuberrad returns The Wheel is back! Rainer Haußmann's "Robber Wheel" has been restored and returned to its original location in front of the Volksbühne on Monday after being whisked away by former theatre director Frank Castorf for a sojourn in Avignon and who knows where else over a year ago.

Berlin takes the gay wedding cake Since gay marriage was legalised over a year ago, over 7000 same-sex couples in Germany have tied the knot. In Berlin-Bezirke Tempelhof-Schöneberg, Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg and Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf alone, over 1100 couples got married, making Berlin the state with the highest amount of newly-wedded homosexuals. Well, duh.

Safe and appy cycling David Bermbach from the Department of Mobile Cloud Computing at the TU Berlin has developed an app that will map the most dangerous areas for cycling in Berlin. Statistics on cycling only collect reported accidents and death, but through this app, cyclists will help register near-misses and close-encounters as well.