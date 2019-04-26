The magical realist of climate politics: Tadzio Müller

× Expand Photo by Kathrin Tschirner

Environmentalist Tadzio Müller on Berlin’s bad air and Germany’s car fetish, what’s next for mining regions and why the future of our planet could well be in the hands of bright-eyed kids.

Germany sees itself as an ecological champion. How green is it really?

We’re the only major industrialised country to commit to a nuclear phase-out after Fukushima. We also have an effective energy law that expands our renewable sector through citizens instead of large-scale corporations, who often end up giving renewables a very bad rap. Through this so-called “citizens’ energy”, half of our renewable capacity, which already makes up around 40 percent of German electricity production, falls under small-scale ownership: individuals, farmers, co-ops, municipal utilities, who, for example, have solar panels on their roofs. So our renewable sector is really broad, dynamic and fairly democratic. And that is nothing to scoff at. On the other hand, in more concrete terms, Germany is the opposite of an eco-champion. It burns more lignite than any other country in the world – more than China or India. And the German car sector is a global environmental disaster. The true environmental champions in Germany are its social movements, from the anti-coal to the anti-nuclear campaigns.

Why are these movements so strong in Germany?

The Brits always think it’s about German romanticism and our forests. That may be true, but it’s also because in the 1960s and 1970s, the environmental question became articulated within a generational divide between those who still either defended or ignored the Nazi era and a younger generation who wanted a different kind of Germany. Environmental issues became morally charged. It became a question of being a good, modern, enlightened person, or not.

This moral shift has become a defining feature of modern German politics. Why is that?

Being seen as an environmental champion was very important in Germany’s rise to its new position of power post-2008. Germany is more powerful today than at any other point since 1942. But you need to legitimise that role somehow. Clearly, the last two times Germany had great power ambitions, it didn’t go so well – fortunately so. That means that German politicians can’t appeal to some random historical German past as Boris Johnson does with Britain. You can’t say, we’ll be a Great Deutschland again. And Germany isn’t known as a particularly liberal country. So environmentalism became the hegemonic ideal in Germany’s leadership project. It’s an ethical core that stresses the ability to deal with these new, post war power issues.

Are Germany’s green credentials even compatible with its status as Export-Weltmeister though?

Absolutely not. If your business model relies on being the world’s leading exporter, i.e. on selling your industrial goods, either machines or cars, to the rest of the world, you’re a key part of an essentially destructive industrial machine that is killing the planet and creating environmental injustice. Germany’s Coal Commission recently published their report and recommended phasing out coal by 2038, a time frame that disappointed climate activists. Would an earlier phase-out date have been realistic though? Not in the current political system. But my take on this is that policy projections over 20 years are nonsense. The fact is, the Coal Commission suggested a compromise that would mandate a phase-out of one of the dirtiest fossil fuels around in one of the richest countries in the world after five legislative periods from now! Anybody involved in agreeing to that compromise should never be allowed to say anything about environmental policy ever again. They have proven themselves unfit for office, and should be treated as a complete nutjob, a German Trump. But essentially, the decision reflects the balance of forces in the German political economic system.

Now we’re seeing a younger generation take to the streets. Can they help change the status quo and meaningfully influence the people in charge? The Coal Commission for example?

I can only recommend, to those who happen to be free on a Friday morning: check out the Fridays For Future campaign at Invalidenpark. If you’ve been an environmental activist for a long time, you can sometimes get a bit defeatist. Then you see this fresh, dynamic movement emerge and it gives you hope. However, my fascination with this generation goes far beyond that. I come from a Marxist tradition, which is a problem once you start talking about massive environmental transformation in the Global North. People here live by-and-large reasonably well, in material terms, off of a system that externalises the cost of our way of life onto others elsewhere. Stephan Lessenich, a German sociologist, said: “We’re not living above our own means, we’re living above the means of others”. And we must be the ones that start imposing radical climate regulation because, historically, we have created the problem. Traditional Marxist analysis says that the working class has both the interest and the capacity to change the world. The problem is that it’s just not true any longer, not for today’s industrial workers in the Global North. So the kids of Fridays For Future are the answer to the question of who is going to be the driver of this radical change, if anyone, in the North.

FDP politician Christian Lindner told Bild that kids should leave climate protection to the pros...

If you look at climate professionals today, they have utterly failed. As Greta Thunberg said: “I’m not going to tell you to speed up your efforts on climate protection. There are no efforts.” Students are the ones who can radically change our discourse.

Greta Thunberg has become an influential figure within a new global movement. What’s her secret?

Her charisma isn’t the kind you normally find in politics. She’s the classic figure of the hermit. She stands way outside of society, unable to normalise – which is connected with her Asperger’s. Anybody who hears on the news that the world is ending should, rationally, not be able to sleep anymore! But theorists like Žižek have long explained how post-modernity functions: precisely through such a cognitive dissonance. Like, we know that the environment is fucked, but, you know, electricity prices, jobs... Greta reminds us that we are fucked. As a movement, we’ve been saying that for 10 years but we haven’t got anywhere near as far as these kids have. Their strength lies in the fact that they are a cross-class phenomenon, existing in every social group. They’re not a movement, they are a generation.

You’re also a spokesperson for the Ende Gelände movement which has been behind mass acts of civil disobedience, with the aim of blocking infrastructure at brown coal power stations. These protest actions often anger locals, who are reliant on the mines for work. Is it not problematic for educated metropolitans to go to the countryside wagging their finger and demonising the backbone of local economies?

From a local justice perspective, yes. But the point about climate change is precisely that it’s about global justice. Let me put it differently: how come these people in Lusatia or the Rhineland get to decide what to do with their lignite if the effects of burning it impact other people elsewhere? Isn’t it necessary that people in say, Bolivia, the Philippines or those who live in villages destroyed to make way for open-cast mines, also have a voice in German politics? We need to have a societal conversation in the North in which we decide to not be arseholes on a global scale and accept to change our model of production. On a global level, the folks in Lusatia and the Rhineland aren’t the ones that are the most fucked. I spoke with a Philippino friend of mine and she could understand the resistance from workers. “You’re telling them to go into unemployment,” she said. But then I explained they would all be protected by the German welfare state. The Coal Commission is planning on transferring billions into these old coal mine regions. To which my friend replied: “Well then I would say, guys, pull your heads out of your arses and show some solidarity.”

But how do you communicate that without coming across as condescending and alienating these communities?

The left’s way of dealing with that tension was just to create nice-sounding, but ultimately hollow phrases about a “just transition”. I will be honest: we cannot make a convincing offer of what will come after coal because there is nothing. Even the Chinese government, with its authoritarianism and much greater planning capabilities, couldn’t replace a large industrial monoculture with another that provides similarly solid, well-paid jobs. And I say this as somebody who has researched this for several years.

That’s a refreshingly honest answer.

I’ve sat in meetings between climate activists and workers in coal regions. We had three or four meetings in the Rhineland and spoke openly and honestly with each other. At one point, a miner looked at four of us climate activists and said: “Do you know what the only thing is that we’ve been offered as a large-scale alternative to the current coal system? An Amazon logistics centre.” Mining has a strong identity and tradition. They’re proud people. And then somebody comes along and says, “how about you work for Amazon, stacking boxes?” Once I heard that, I realised they will always fight us. They will always fight the shutdown of their jobs because it is what makes sense to them.