O Christmas eats

Photo by Jürgen Howaldt (CC BY-SA 2.0 DE)
Dining out on Christmas day might not be traditional, but it sure does cut back on the hours of preparation and daunting piles of dishes afterwards. Whether you want to introduce visiting relatives to German cuisine or try something spicier with a friend, here are our recommendations for Christmas dinner out this year. And if you're not into the Christ-kid thing, either religiously or culturally, there's always Chinese food and döner all over the city.
-
1
Lutter & WegnerCharlottenstraße 56, 10117 Berlin
While their brick-and-mortar restaurant will continue to serve their á la carte menu just a few metres away, their Christmas hut in Gendarmenmarkt’s Weihnachtsmarkt will be serving an equally picturesque feast. There's no set menu here, just the normal dishes available each day of Advent. Isn't eating a nice meal inside the Gendarmenmarkt Christmas market special enough? If you want to go really traditional, don't miss out on their schniztel (€19.50) and get cheery with a selection of over 750 wines. From the less culinarily-inclined wine connoisseur to the grumpy uncle with expensive taste, traditionalists can devour Christmas while enjoying a view directly out on the historical (and thoroughly Christmassy) Gendarmenmarkt from a hut squarely in the centre of the Platz’s neoclassical architecture, between Schinkel’s Konzerthaus and Gontard’s French and German Cathedrals – and what could spell Christmas more than grand old churches and classical music? -JA
-
2
Wilhelm TellHerrfurthstraße 7, 12049 Berlin
Not catching an EasyJet home for the holidays? Neukölln internationals and orphans can rejoice that Schillerkiez restaurant Wilhelm Tell is offering their classic and vegetarian Christmas menus throughout the holiday season. You can choose between the veal ravoli or pickled salmon as a starter, pink roasted duck or parmesan dumplings for the main and top it all off with a mulled wine sorbet. They even have a special wine offer thrown in for good measure. Prices range from €35 to €42.50 depending on whether you go for the three- or four-course option. -PK
-
3
Rosa CaletaMuskauer Straße 9, 10997 Berlin
Looking for some heat to warm up your freezing Berliner Christmas? Inject some fire into your life (and mouth) with Kreuzberg Caribbean restaurant Rosa Caleta, serving an extensive Christmas menu on December 24 and 25. Joke with the friendly waitstaff, take some shots and chow down on a choice of four set menus with prices ranging from €28.50 for the vegetarian option or €40 for their honey-ginger jerk duck leg. On the 26th, they are offering a mix of their regular menu and specials so the rest of your holidays will be filled with more traditional Jamaican cuisine, but be warned; some of these dishes are seriously spicy. -PK