O Christmas eats

Dining out on Christmas day might not be traditional, but it sure does cut back on the hours of preparation and daunting piles of dishes afterwards. Whether you want to introduce visiting relatives to German cuisine or try something spicier with a friend, here are our recommendations for Christmas dinner out this year. And if you're not into the Christ-kid thing, either religiously or culturally, there's always Chinese food and döner all over the city.

