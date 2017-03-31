Mod-Mex: New Mexican food

× Expand Duck carnitas tacos at Santa Cantina.Photo by Anne Lamb, food stylist: Marta Antinucci

"Why aren't there any good tacos in Berlin?" Mexican cuisine has long been the problem child of the city's food scene, but it's grown up lately thanks to these new restaurants.

1 Santa Cantina Simon-Dach-Straße 22 , 10245 Berlin 030 2236 0175 Website If you’ve written off Kreuzberg taqueria Santa Maria as a rowdy tourist inferno – well, you’re pretty much right, but Australian owner Julian Boyce’s high-end spinoff on the dark end of Simon-Dach is a much chiller and more hospitable affair. Within a generic brick-and-Edison bulb interior, Boyce and Canadian chef Connor Quinn experiment with Mexican gastropub fusion, like cornmeal sopes topped with chunks of maple-glazed pork shoulder, or cornmeal-fried Brussels sprouts and an interesting smoked beetroot “aguachile” that borrows from the latest in Danish vegetable-charring techniques. Taco options include duck confit “carnitas” with crispy kale and, at long last, a credible vegan version with black beans and meltingly tender pan-fried aubergine. The gut-busting five-course “tasting menu”, now available only on Tuesdays, is a steal at €20; save some cash for a mescal cocktail (€8), or come for a €5 margarita on weekdays between 7-8pm.

2 Lucha Libre Arminiusstraße 2-4 , 10551 Berlin Website The chic transformation of Moabit’s Armenius Markthalle continues with this deluxe taco trailer, brought to you by the owners of next-door foie ‘n’ Flammkuchen restaurant Rosa Lisbert. Peruvian chef Eduardo Blanco’s creations come two to an order, served on handmade blue corn tortillas. You might balk at €7-8 for what amounts to a few bites, but these are admittedly some great bites – and they’re the only ones on this list that you can eat with your hands, as Dios intended. Show up early for the best-selling pulpo version, filled with slow-cooked octopus and crispy potato shreds, or try the juicy smoked beef brisket, topped with little balls of panko-crusted bone marrow. A side of avocado fries (€2.50 and the fatty indulgence you never knew you needed) will turn these morsels into a proper meal.

3 El Gringo Tacos Graefestraße 9 , 10967 Berlin 0162 2078 538 Website Given that spit-roasted al pastor tacos are basically porky döner kebabs (and in fact were introduced to Mexico by Middle Eastern immigrants in the mid-1900s), it’s shocking that it’s taken this long for them to make an appearance in Berlin. Credit German-Italian electronic music promoter Carlo Ennuschat for finally making it happen at his six-month-old Graefekiez nook – like many a taquero in the motherland, he even tops the rotating cone of marinated pork with a whole pineapple. Chunks of it make it into your pastor taco, alongside generous slices of avocado. The veggie version with black beans, potatoes and pickled radish is passable, but carnivores will walk away happier with the adobo beef, braised overnight and topped with pink onions and salsa morita. Try three of a kind for €6.50-8 or one of each for €9, and look out for specials like lamb barbacoa or, for the holidays, duck confit with Rotkohl.

4 La Lucha Paul-Linke-Ufer 39-41 , 10999 Berlin 030 5520 0914 Website Opening on April 5, this latest venture from bearded Dutchman Max Paarlberg (last seen elevating wieners at Kreuzberg’s now-shuttered Bourbon Dogs) has been gathering buzz since a promising series of pop-ups last summer. With a primo location on Paul-Linke-Ufer, a British-Mexican couple behind the stove and dishes like Baja-style fish tacos, octopus tostadas, hibiscus-pickled cauliflower escabeche and beef brisket-bone marrow burritos, it just might be Berlin’s most ambitious modern Mexican restaurant yet. We’ll see whether Paarlberg can put his molcajete where his mouth is. Check laluchaberlin.com for updates