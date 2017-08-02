The world of barbecue

3

Landsberger Allee 116 , 10369 Berlin 030 9789 8323

Sergey is a man of few words. If you want to know more about his famous shashliky, you’d better ask his customers. You’ll find them standing over a plate of his charcoal-grilled juicy delights, or in line waiting for the skewered marinated pork to be grilled to perfection, on a drab patch of concrete just outside Russian supermarket Stolitschniy in Lichtenberg. Most are regulars. “I come here at least three times a week, four if I can” says a middle-aged woman in Russian, her eyes still shining with glee at the memory of the plateful she’s just gobbled down. “You won’t find anything like this anywhere else in Berlin!” It’s a funny crowd out there. Sergey’s fans come from Central Asia, the Baltic or Caucasian republics, Moscow or Siberia. They’re mostly men and resemble extras out of a 1980s Soviet film, as shabby-heroic and congenial as communist propaganda once dreamed its model Proletariat. The Soviet Union might be dead and buried, but these people are still united by their love of shashlik – originally from the Caucasus, but popularised during Soviet times as Russia’s national barbecue dish. Sergey, who came here from Latvia six years ago, won’t disclose his “secret” recipe. “Let’s just say I discovered it myself... People say it’s the best.” He’s busy. It may be simple food in a Spartan setting, but Sergey likes it akkuratniy – neatly presented with the appropriate side of ajika chilli salsa, fresh onions steeped in dill and vinegar and a slice of bread. All we know about the meat is that it’s pork cheeks, marinated overnight before being mounted on a skewer and grilled over charcoal right here in the parking lot of eastern Berlin’s most beloved Russian supermarket. You can buy it “to go”, but we suggest that you savour the flavourful, tender, juicy meat in situ, while it’s still sizzling hot off the skewer. Both ways, at just €2.99, it’s unbeatable. Of course, you’ll have to get yourself all the way to Lichtenberg – but the supermarket is worth a visit anyway. Saturdays get busy, so don’t hesitate to order on your way into Stolitschniy, shop, and enjoy on your way out! -FP

What: Marinated pork skewers

How much: €2.99