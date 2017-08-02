The world of barbecue

Sergey and his skewers.
From Russia to Thailand to Texas – the appeal of a plate of smoky, tender grilled meat transcends borders. Here are three international destinations for queue-worthy ‘cue.
Pretty fly for a white GaiRevaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin
Thailand’s northeastern Isaan region, it’s probably som tam, papaya salad. But even more beloved in the actual area is gai yang, marinated barbecued chicken served with dipping sauce and sticky rice. It’s delicious, and near-impossible to find around here... yes, even at Thai Park. Leave it to Londoner Dan Lambert to pull an Andy Ricker and install himself as Berlin’s one and only gai yang grillmeister. After getting their start at Bite Club, he and partner David Chien moved their operation Khwan into the failing gastropub Craft & Smoke in Friedrichshain’s R.A.W. complex in May and plan to stay until they’re kicked out – which, given the number of Berliners Instagramming their way through dinner on our visit, won’t be for a while.
About that chicken (€9.50): it’s corn-fed and nicely blackened, with a marinade tasting of fish sauce, lemongrass and ginger, served with a tamarind dip you’ll want to keep spooning over your sticky rice (an extra €2) once you’ve picked the bones clean. It’s one of many meats on offer at Khwan, of which the best might be the pork ribs from Schwäbisch Hall pigs, fermented for a week, fried and coated in a candy-sweet glaze (€7). A partnership with Küstlichkeiten, the Dutch seafood sourcers of Markthalle IX, means wild oysters, lightly seared and slipped back into their shells with chilli paste and (redundant) fish sauce (€4.50 each), as well as the occasional off-menu fish special like grilled mackerel. All those bold Isaan flavours can get rather same-y – and they can mask a whole lot of salt, as we realised when we found ourselves chugging water like a marathon runner an hour after eating. And spice fiends might leave disappointed, even if they order the purportedly “Thai spicy” papaya salad (a bit of a rip-off at €9). We’ll stick to Thai Park for that, but return to Khwan next time we’re feeling particularly carnivorous. -JS
What: Marinated chicken, lamb, oysters
How much: €10
Das Herz von TexasMalplaquetstraße 43, 13347 Berlin
Ask Lino Brandi, of Lino’s Barbecue in Wedding, where his barbecue inspiration comes from, and he’ll immediately point to a black-and-white photo on the wall of him and his barbecue mentor, Lance Kirkpatrick of Stiles Switch BBQ in Texas. Originally from Paderborn, Brandi learned the art of barbecue from Kirkpatrick while living in Austin in 2011. Traces of this Texan inspiration can be seen in the Texan flag on the wall and the neon, red-white-and-blue “BBQ” sign – anyone who’s visited the Lone Star State will feel instantly at home. Lino’s serves Texan barbecue classics, including brisket, pork shoulder, pork ribs and homemade sausage. Beef from the US and pork from local Havelländer Apfelschwein is slow-cooked over a wood fire in Brandi’s hand-constructed barbecue pit until it’s tender, sweet and spicy and served on its own or between buns. We tried the most popular sandwich, the Clubhouse, which incorporates brisket and turkey breast along with tomato, lettuce, cheddar cheese and mayonnaise. At €13, not including sides (coleslaw, “cowboy beans” and more can be ordered separately) it’s a pricey meal, but barbecue lovers will rejoice at the unorthodox, undeniably delicious combination of ingredients – and it’s still more wallet-friendly than The Pit, Lino’s Texan rival in Kreuzberg. More classic fare like the Big Brisket Bun (€10), stuffed with brisket, sweet onions and pickles, pays homage to barbecue’s traditional roots in equally tasty fashion. Vegetarians will be disappointed to hear that there are no non-carnivore options yet, but Brandi says they’re coming soon. -AK
What: Pork, beef, turkey
How much: €10-13
Post-Soviet skewersLandsberger Allee 116, 10369 Berlin
Sergey is a man of few words. If you want to know more about his famous shashliky, you’d better ask his customers. You’ll find them standing over a plate of his charcoal-grilled juicy delights, or in line waiting for the skewered marinated pork to be grilled to perfection, on a drab patch of concrete just outside Russian supermarket Stolitschniy in Lichtenberg. Most are regulars. “I come here at least three times a week, four if I can” says a middle-aged woman in Russian, her eyes still shining with glee at the memory of the plateful she’s just gobbled down. “You won’t find anything like this anywhere else in Berlin!” It’s a funny crowd out there. Sergey’s fans come from Central Asia, the Baltic or Caucasian republics, Moscow or Siberia. They’re mostly men and resemble extras out of a 1980s Soviet film, as shabby-heroic and congenial as communist propaganda once dreamed its model Proletariat. The Soviet Union might be dead and buried, but these people are still united by their love of shashlik – originally from the Caucasus, but popularised during Soviet times as Russia’s national barbecue dish. Sergey, who came here from Latvia six years ago, won’t disclose his “secret” recipe. “Let’s just say I discovered it myself... People say it’s the best.” He’s busy. It may be simple food in a Spartan setting, but Sergey likes it akkuratniy – neatly presented with the appropriate side of ajika chilli salsa, fresh onions steeped in dill and vinegar and a slice of bread. All we know about the meat is that it’s pork cheeks, marinated overnight before being mounted on a skewer and grilled over charcoal right here in the parking lot of eastern Berlin’s most beloved Russian supermarket. You can buy it “to go”, but we suggest that you savour the flavourful, tender, juicy meat in situ, while it’s still sizzling hot off the skewer. Both ways, at just €2.99, it’s unbeatable. Of course, you’ll have to get yourself all the way to Lichtenberg – but the supermarket is worth a visit anyway. Saturdays get busy, so don’t hesitate to order on your way into Stolitschniy, shop, and enjoy on your way out! -FP
What: Marinated pork skewers
How much: €2.99
