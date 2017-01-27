LOOK! was designed by Pentagram NYC

LOOK! Is An Old Campaign, But It Still Works.

The design firm Pentagram created the 2012 campaign for the New York City Department of Transportation. Four years later, Michael Bierut’s playful symbol is still here.

It is supposed to remind distracted pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers in New York's streets to pat attention.

“We knew we needed a really simple solution, and that it would need to be visible and memorable despite its ubiquity,” Bierut told Fast Company at the time. “LOOK! really appealed to me because it seemed like a solution that a second grader could have come up with."