OUT NOW! Our DECEMBER issue!

The occult is all the rage these days – and millennials are at the forefront of the trend. We survey the scene, try astro-charting apps, meet a ghost hunter, an artsy tarot reader and a coffee fortune teller; have photographer Miron Zownir tell us about this issue's devilish cover boy and our “Gay Berliner” rants about his friends going esoteric. Also in this issue: Why DHL delivery is such a mess, which Berlin books to put under the tree this year, interviews with the artist behind graphic novel(s) Berlin, McQueen director Ian Bonhôte and – as usual – much, much more!

LOCAL PRACTITIONERS Meet a professional ghost hunter, a DIY tarot reader and a coffee fortune teller

THE ASTROLOGY CRAZE Cameron Cook meets two Berlin millennials and put the scene – and his scepticism – to the test

BEHIND THE SCENES Photographer Miron Zownir on shooting EXB's cover boy

SICK OF THE ESOTERIC Walter Crasshole rants about his queer friends' latest obsession

WHY DHL ISN'T DELIVERING Insiders talk about the company's human resource problem

CHRISTMAS LIT Nine great Berlin books to put under the tree

2018 IN REVIEW Our music, film and stage editors share the year's tops and flops

JASON LUTES The graphic novelist on the making of his trilogy Berlin

HEROINES OF SOUND Our preview of the festival celebrating women in electronic and contemporary music

MCQUEEN We talk to director Ian Bonhôte about the late fashion designer and British national treasure Alexander Lee McQueen

VIDEOART AT MIDNIGHT What to expect from the festival and two not-to-be-missed video art exhibitions

BEST OF BERLIN The BVG's new pool taxi service, smash room stress relief and a mishmash magic museum

