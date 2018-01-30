OUT NOW! Our February FILM issue!

Ready for the big film takeover? It's almost time for the Berlinale (Feb 15-25)! Prepare yourself with our guide to the festival's controversies and must-sees, plus a look at the women who rule Berlin's indie screens, Germany's first #MeToo outing, seven Berlin-centric TV series you should know and much more, on stands now...

BERLINALE 2018 The celebrities, the Kosslick controversy, how to buy tickets, 10 under-the-radar must-sees, The Gay Berliner's Teddy picks and the Generation section head on why her flicks aren't just for kids.

VALESKA GRISEBACH The acclaimed German indie director talks about the art of 'slow cinema' and casting real-life construction workers in her breakout hit Western.

SCREEN QUEENS Meet 12 women who are bringing real diversity to Berlin's indie cinemas. (Check out the preview here.)

#MENEITHER German actresses and insiders speak out on director Dieter Wedel's sexual assault allegations and why it's taken so long for the industry here to break the silence.

BERLIN FOR BINGE-WATCHERS From Babylon Berlin to Dark, an overview of the golden age of German prestige TV (and which series are worth your time).

THE OLSENS, THE OSSIS AND ME A Danish writer tries to figure out why ex-GDR residents are so obsessed with his country's "Olsen Gang" comedies.

HOLLYWOOD BLEEDS BERLIN BLOOD A look inside the Kryolan fake blood factory in Wedding.

Also in this issue...

SUPERORGANISM Britain's latest buzz band steps out from the shadows before playing Festsaal Kreuzberg (Feb 23).

LYDIA LUNCH The prolific former no-waver hits Berlin (again!) for a multimedia response to Carmen at the Deutsche Oper's Tischlerei, on Feb 17.

PREM KRISHNAMURTHY The American artist and Renaissance man on his residency at KW and his new punctuation-abusing project space, K,.

BEST OF BERLIN Weaponised wellness, an Istanbul club in Neukölln and a sex shop obituary.

BERLIN BITES Hot takes on Southern fried food and Danish sandwiches, plus Cabslam's takeover and semi-German makeover.



