OUT NOW! Our January WEIMAR BERLIN issue!

Sex, drugs, art, encroaching right-wing populism. 84 years after the end of the Weimar Republic, it remains fascinating – and sometimes scarily relevant. Our new issue looks at the impact that Weimar's gay sexologists, expat authors, cabaret dancers and Dadaist visionaries had on today's Berlin and asks: How close are we to Weimar 2.0? Plus, an investigative look inside the city's refugee housing complex, the exploited reality of teaching Willkommensklassen, how to stick to your resolutions in 2017 and much more!

FACES AND TRACES Isherwood, Berber and more: Where can you find Weimar's top 10 characters in Berlin now?

"BEWARE OF THE BEGINNINGS!" Author and political scientist Hajo Funke tells us whether or not we're re-living the political turmoil of the Weimar years today.

THE QUEER CRUSADER Decades after the Nazis shut down Magnus Hirschfeld's groundbreaking sex research institute, have we caught up with him yet?

MY WEIMAR A cabaret emcee and silent film pianist on recreating the 1920s glory days.

PEACE-MONGERS A German Peace Society chairman on the organisation's Weimar-era peak and its modern-day mission.

BEYOND ISHERWOOD Three best-selling genre fiction authors on what drew them to write about the Weimar years.

LOOKING FOR NABOKOV Revisiting the Russian novelist's love-hate relationship with the German capital.

HOLLYWOOD IN WEISSENSEE From the Delphi to Caligari, a look at the northeastern neighbourhood's forgotten years as Berlin's film production hub.

BAUHAUS NOW An architectural tour of the futuristic style that swept 1920s Berlin.

THE REFUGEE HOME HUNT Tempohomes, gyms, office buildings... how is Berlin housing its thousands of new arrivals?

LESSONS IN WILLKOMMENSKULTUR The trials and tribulations of teaching refugee Willkommensklassen.

A SYRIOUS LOOK A new magazine presents perspectives on displacement, war and exile from Berlin's hip Syrian creative set.

CTM 2017 Fear, anger, love, Mexico: A preview of January's braniest and most anticipated music festival (Jan 27-Feb 5).

OMER FAST The hyped video artist on his new exhibition at the Martin-Gropius-Bau, Talking is Not the Solution, and whether or not he really believes that title.

HALF GIRL Julie Miess on forming a supergroup and sympathising with monsters ahead of the band's gig at Volksbühne on Jan 22.

FRITSCHSTRAVAGANZA As the Volksbühne gears up for its controversial turnover, our stage editor deep-dives into the works of its house director Herbert Fritsch.

WHIT STILLMAN The American indie auteur on making Jane Austen sexy again in Love and Friendship, in cinemas now.

BERLIN BITES Best new burgers (meat and veggie editions) and a visit to Mitte's futuristic Data Kitchen.

BEST OF BERLIN Lunch-toting, playfighting, Nordic walking and other ways to stick to your resolutions this year.

