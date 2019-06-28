OUT NOW! Our JULY/AUGUST double issue!

This summer, EXB is taking you off the beaten track with five local insiders sharing their favourite Berlin hangouts, and a trip to a Kurdish village full of Berliners. On top, we're sorting you with the latest debut novels written, published or staged in Berlin and Sand editor Jake Schneider surveys the local lit scene. Also in this issue: Meet the Berliners going alkoholfrei, read what Max Czollek has to say about how Germany is treating Jews, plus the festivals and events not to miss in July and August and more...

MY PERFECT BERLIN SUMMER Five insiders share their tips

TURKEY'S LITTLE BERLIN Visit a Kurdish village teeming with Berliners in summer

HOT TOMES Five new debut novels written, published or staged in Berlin

HOW'S THE BERLIN LIT SCENE DOING? A chat with Sand journal's Jake Schneider

THE DRY WAVE Are Berliners going off booze? We investigate the sober scene

NOT YOUR TOKEN JEW Max Czollek on the role Germany has assigned Jews

Also in this issue...

SAVE BERLIN Is Holzmarkt doomed?

TANZ IM AUGUST The post-jubilee gems to look out for

RESPECTABLE FESTIVALS Where to enjoy music without having to sleep in the mud

RUNNING VOLKSBÜHNE Interim director Klaus Dörr on temping for the beloved institution

FEMINIST ZOMBIES Berlin-based director Carolina Hellsgård talks about her genre film Endzeit

BEST OF BERLIN Straw-ternatives, new Mitte boba, running tours and NK flea fun

…And much, much more!

Buy the July/August issue here or just subscribe now!