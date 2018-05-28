OUT NOW! Our JUNE issue!

Is Germany seeing a new wave of antisemitism "imported" by Muslim immigrants, as some have been claiming? Exberliner investigates what is really going on behind the reaction to the recent Prenzlauer Berg "kippa attack". Plus: from Schöneberg squabbles between rappers and sex workers to cops on Berlin's number one hotspot – Alexanderplatz – Exberliner takes a look at crime in the city. Would you call yourself a law-abiding Berliner? We've got the test for that. Plus: Exberliner turns 16 with Dena and King Ayisoba @ Torstraßen Festival on June 9! And much, much more...
KIPPA YOUR HANDS OFF How the media turned a kippa attack into a debate about Muslims
MUSLIMS VS. JEWS? Historian Wolfgang Benz on why Islam isn’t the problem
BERLINTEGRATION TEST Take our “spot the crime” quiz
SCHÖNEBERG TURF WARS Local rappers are fed up with sprawling prostitution in their neighbourhood
THE FUZZ ON ALEX An afternoon with the police in Berlin’s most crime-ridden area
Also in this issue...
PERFORMING ARTS FESTIVAL Britney, homeopathy, and Dadaism: Berlin's most diverse theatre celebration
AGNÈS VARDA The celebrated French director discusses her latest film, Faces Places
NICO HOLONICS The actor speaks to Exberliner about his new English-language rendition of The Tin Drum
SAVE BERLIN Dan Borden explores buildings with sordid histories in the East
BEST OF BERLIN A femme workspace, guilt-free beer, garbage golf and Berlin by app
BERLIN BITES The bad boy of vegan cuisine and try-hard Berlin grub
...And much, much more!
