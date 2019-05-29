OUT NOW! Our JUNE issue!

This is the shit! Exberliner's June issue is all about the inevitable “dark matter”: we spoke to a shit expert, found the professionals dealing with your crap, the city's anti-dog-poo activists, unforgettable instances of faeces on film and what you, dear reader, should be putting on your shit list. Also in this issue: Two theatre festivals celebrating LGBT+ Berlin, legacy acts gracing the Citadel stage, open-air cinema season continues, Weimar women's work on show and much, much more!

FROM TABOO TO CURSE A chat with shit expert Florian Werner

WHAT KIND OF SHITTER ARE YOU? Exberliner's definite quiz!

SHIT WORK Three Berliners talk about their jobs

DOGGY-DOO DELINQUENCY Berliners take action against canine defecation

RINSE AND REPEAT A guide to anal douching

NOT TAKING CRAP Freelancers and gig workers unite against exploitative conditions

Also in this issue...

FAECES ON FILM Five unforgettable shit scenes

STAGING STONEWALL Two festivals celebrate Berlin's queer past, present and future

WEIMAR WOMEN'S MOMENT Berlin curators are rediscovering interwar female artists

DON CHRISTIAN Photographer Wolfgang Tillmans in conversation with the rapper and visual artist

ROCK THE FORTRESS Our editor's guide to this year's Citadel Music festival

THE BERLINOSCOPE What the June stars hold for you

…And much, much more!

Buy the June issue here or just subscribe now!