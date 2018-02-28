OUT NOW! Our MARCH issue!

From the women grinding sausage and brewing beer in the face of Germany's macho gastro industry to the ones teaching Berliners how to love their vulvas, this issue's all about the new faces (and other body parts) of female empowerment. Check it out on stands now!

QUIZ Womb-blessed goddess, safe space seeker, fierce career Frau or radical sexplorer: what's your empowerment style?

MASTURBATION WITH A MISSION Three female educators want to rub away the self-love stigma and teach Berlin women how to re-embrace their own private parts.

BABIES WITHOUT BLOKES Yes, women still need sperm to have babies – but thanks to Germany's new sperm donation laws (or the good old Bechermethode), they don't necessarily need men.

WOMEN IN THE KITCHEN Meet a butcher, a brewer and a chef who've made it to the top of Germany's notoriously misogynist gastronomy industry.

THE CURVES GET REVVED UP Infiltrating Berlin's women-only biker gang.

WHAT'S LEFT OF BERLIN'S FEMEN-ISTS? A current and a former "sextremist" talk about their diverging paths and their current views on feminism, activism and #MeToo.

ELBOW-JABBING THE PATRIARCHY Why one American martial arts expert wants Berlin women to be prepared for the worst.

THE WOMAN BEHIND THE BÄR A look at Renee Sintenis, the Berlinale Bear sculptor and original Weimar it-girl.

Also in this issue...

KREUZBERG VERSUS GOOGLE Expat hacktivists and German lefties are teaming up to keep the tech giant out of their neighbourhood.

EMMA GLASS The provocative London novelist reads from her debut Peach at the Literatur:Berlin festival (Mar 19).

LUCA GUADAGNINO And speaking of peaches... the Call Me By Your Name director talks about the intense sensuality of his coming-of-age romance, which finally hits German screens on Mar 1.

TERRE THAEMLITZ Headlining this year's MaerzMusik, the genre- and gender-spanning artist talks about deep house nostalgia, German tokenising and "strategic non-cooperation".

MONICA BONVICINI Switching over from Berlinische Galerie to König's chapel, the leather-loving Italian tells us why she's sick of being reduced to a "fetish artist".

BEST OF BERLIN Soho House for boho parents, six-legged munchies and Queen Barbie's new Potse digs.

BERLIN BITES A "cocktail bistro" for future Googlers and the more-than-meets-the-eye culinary creativity of Tulus Lotrek.

...And much, much more!

Buy the March issue here or just subscribe now!