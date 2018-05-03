OUT NOW! Our MAY issue!

From sugarbaby millennials to old school Lebenskünstler, from bitcoin speculators to Instagram influencers – Meet the Berliners who thrive without a proper job. And 1968-2018: Berliners look back. Plus: Partisan, the new film on Frank Castorf's Volksbühne, a not-so-white-male Theatertreffen, taking back brunch, two very German exhibitions and much more...

MRS. RUDI DUTSCHKE The widow of Berlin’s most iconic revolutionary talks about his politics, their beginnings and taking care of his legacy .

MY MAY 1968 Three 1968ers look back at the events in Berlin 50 years ago.

AFTER TACHELES Mitte’s famed alternative space closed six years ago. Where are the protagonists now?

THE BERLIN BITCOIN BROS Once the domain of anarchists and dark-webbers, bitcoin has gone mainstream .

THE SUGARBABES Millennials in Berlin provide the “girlfriend experience” for cash.

HOW TO BE A BERLINFLUENCER Making a living with Instagram, Youtube and blogs – does it work for hip Berliners?

Also in this issue...

PARTISAN Director Adama Ulrich on the documentary tribute to Berlin's most iconic theatre she co-authored.

THEATERTREFFEN The Berliner Festspiele continues its march to a more diverse Theatertreffen.

KELE OKEREKE While preparing for imminent fatherhood, the former Bloc Party-er discovered his love for folk on his third solo album.

SAVE BERLIN Dan Borden on what the city is doing to improve cycling conditions.

BEST OF BERLIN A retro listening bar, a virtual art gallery and chocolate gone Bezirk.

BERLIN BITES Three new brunch spots and real baguettes.

...And much, much more!

Buy the May issue here or just subscribe now!