OUT NOW! Our NOVEMBER issue!

As the housing crisis continues to spiral out of control, Exberliner asks: Can we still afford this city? Are the good old days of affordable flats gone? It's all about housing in this issue: Former squatters fighting over their communally-owned Kreuzberg home, shiny new student halls popping up across town and whether flat-sharing makes you a better person. We also found alternatives to the standard WG and asked an expert if now is a good time to buy property in Berlin. Plus: Former Salafist imam Abdul Kamouss talks about the personal crisis that changed his life, the latest in film, music, art and theatre and much, much more!

RENT EXPLOSION What happened to Berlin's legendary affordable housing?

COLLECTIVE UTOPIAS Alternatives ways of sharing a home

THE STUDENT HOUSING CRISIS How private companies are cashing in

A KREUZBERG PARADISE LOST Former squatters fighting over their home turned high-value property

WG SOCIOLOGY The benefits of shared housing

BUYING PROPERTY IN BERLIN Is it still worth it?

EX-IMAM CONFESSES Abdul Kamouss on his path from hardline Salafist preacher to humanist

FILM FESTIVAL OVERLOAD Litauisches Kino Goes Berlin, Around the World in 14 Films, Interfilm Festival, Filmfestival Cottbus and more

PAWEL PAWLIKOWSKI The Oscar-winning Polish director on his new epic Cold War

JAZZFEST This year's genre-bending highlights

DRANGSAL Max Gruber on his poppy-ish album Zores and newfound guilt-free pleasures

STAATSBALLETT'S NEW STAR Daniil Simkin on the politics of culture and reconciling classical and contemporary ballet

THE NOVEMBERGRUPPE Ahead of the group's first comprehensive retrospective at Berlinische Galerie, we spoke to curator Janina Nentwig

BEST OF The Barn goes Neukölln, Tinder for flats, a crowd-sourced Jewish map and books on scrolls

