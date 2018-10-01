OUT NOW! Our OCTOBER issue!

Brain matters – who would disagree? This month, we examine the Berliner brain: how it's affected by party drugs, how to take care of your mental health (psychotherapy in English anyone?) and how composers and medical researchers are translating brainwaves into music – and back! And more: Is AI going to outsmart us any time soon? If, with all that food for thought, you need an actual meal, our food writer tells you where to get sautéed Hirn and boiled cervelle!

Also in this issue: An overview of this month's film festivals (the 13th Pornfilmfestival, DokuArts, One World Berlin, etc), stage (War or Peace – Crossroads of History), art (The European Month of Photography Berlin) and music (3hd), interviews with Konstantin Gropper aka Get Well Soon and Sebastian Koch, the star of new German Oscar entry Never Look Away and much more!

VERBATIM: PUTTING SLEEP MYTHS TO BED An interview with Charité's Prof. Dr. Heidi Danker-Hopfe

HOW SMART IS BERLIN'S ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE? Three successful developers explain what AI is used for in the German capital

GETTING THERAPY IN ENGLISH Why it's so hard and what are the alternatives?

DRUGS ON THE BRAIN Will your grey matter survive your party life?

FROM BRAINWAVES TO SOUNDWAVES How scientists and composers explore the musical brain

Also in this issue...

WAR OR PEACE – CROSSROADS OF HISTORY FESTIVAL This month, the Berlin stage is all about commemorating 20th-century violence

GET WELL SOON Ahead of his Volksbühne gigs, Konstantin Gropper talks about his dark new indie album

SEBASTIAN KOCH The actor on his role in Never Look Away, Germany's latest hope for Oscar glory

EUROPEAN MONTH OF PHOTOGRAPHY What to expect from the upcoming photostream, plus our exhibition picks

POST-CHEMNITZ Konrad Werner explains why the Maaßen circus is another win for the AfD

SAVE BERLIN An U-Bahn ride to Berlin's architectural landmark stations

BERLIN BITES Brain three ways and juicy West-side cleansers

…And much, much more!

