OUT NOW! Our SEPTEMBER issue!

It's September and that means one thing: back to school! And we've got a 13-page special all about learning in Berlin for just that purpose. Inside: Trans kids learning to navigate middle school, German preppers learning to survive the end, the best classes to learn to become a writer, and where in Berlin your brat can learn in more than just German: from free state schools to Mitte and P'Berg creatives to exclusive privates out in the sticks. And, can you learn to be German? The country's integration courses don't seem to be helping all that much. Also: don't forget this month in What's On! With everything from Chilly Gonzales on his new documentary to Sophie Hunger on her new album to Berlin Art Week, Month of Contemporary Music and the usual in film, music, stage and art, we've got your month covered.

LEARNING TO SURVIVE THE END Meet German survivalists prepping for the end of civilisation

TWO-TONGUED LEARNING A rundown of Berlin's English and bilingual schools

COMING OUT TRANS IN SCHOOL How Berlin’s transgender kids are navigating the schoolyard

LEARNING TO BELONG Why Germany’s “integration courses” are not working

CREATIVE WRITING WORKSHOPS Two Berlin options to get remove your block

Also in this issue...

CHILLY GONZALES A chat about the new documentary Shut Up and Play the Piano and the ex-Berliner’s current music school project

MOHAMMAD AL ATTAR The Syrian exile on his Volksbühne play The Factory – an indictment of Western multinationals' role in his country's war

BERLIN ART WEEK For the last week of September Berlin Art Week unites the scene – here’s what not to miss!

SOPHIE HUNGER The Swiss singer-songwriter on her new synth pop album and upcoming Berlin shows

MONTH OF CONTEMPORARY MUSIC A round up of September’s avant-garde festivals and concerts

BEST OF BERLIN Berlin’s first magician school, the world’s first Dr. Bronner shop and prefab hipster housing

BERLIN BITES Two Syrious restaurants and fine waterfowl in Kreuzberg

...And much, much more!

