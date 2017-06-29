OUT NOW! Our SUMMER ISSUE!

Beautiful lakes, astounding architecture, a historic insane asylum, a food truck graveyard: who knows what adventures await at the end of the line? For Exberliner's summer issue, we set off to find out...

ENDSTATION Wittenau, Ruhleben, Alt-Tegel... you know these stations' names, but have you ever actually gone there? Well, we did. Discover fascinating historical sites, Instagram-worthy architecture, natural splendour, intriguing characters and more, at the end of the line.

SUMMER ON WHEELS There are plenty of new bike and scooter rental companies around town, but which ones reign supreme? Check out our test drive to find out.

BERLIN PRIMERS From Brandenburg lakes to Charlottenburg whorehouses, Nazi tweakers to Weimar satire... these new books will teach you everything you wanted to know about this city (and some things you didn't).

SOFT WHITE BLISS To hell with artisanal Eis! Our taste test pays tribute to good old chemical-laden soft serve ice cream.

BAHNHOF ZOO'S OTHER CHILDREN What happened to Christiane F.'s friends from the old West Berlin drug scene? Three of them told us their stories.

NEUKÖLLN UNDER ATTACK Who's behind the new wave of neo-Nazi violence in Neukölln, and what are residents doing about it?

ARTY GETAWAYS Six places to recharge your creative batteries, inside and outside the city.

PARTYING WITH THE MENDELSSOHN-BARTHOLDYS Before the Potsdam villa belonging to Berlin's most famous Jewish family was restored to its former grandeur, it was a cheap student flophouse. Our writer was there.

Also in this issue...

SALLY POTTER The esteemed British director talks about how Brexit crashed the shooting of The Party, out July 27.

SUMMER FESTIVALS Are you a trust-fund hippie, a sun-loathing Scandi or a Renfaire hipster? Find your niche in our hyper-specific festival guide.

IMMERSION The Berliner Festspiele's visceral new programme puts you in the middle of the action at performances, installations and more, through July.

OUTDOOR ART Why confine yourself to galleries and museums when you can check out great art in the open air? Our guide to what to see.

BEST OF BERLIN Outdoor edition: Freiluftkino tips, a garden getaway and a Spree sundowner.

BERLIN BITES From Russia to Thailand to Texas, an international barbecue guide.

...And much, much more!

