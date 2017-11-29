Alternative Holiday Markets

Here are four tips for holiday markets for you or your "alt" friends and family – from the crafty to the vegan and beyond.

1 DIY design Eichenstraße 4 , 12435 Berlin Website While most Christmas markets are filled to the brim with generic, mass-produced decorations and temptations, the Holy Shit Shopping Christmas market has made it their speciality to stray from “the usual”. With over 320 international designers, you are directly supporting the hardworking local scene. For one weekend, Arena Berlin will be transformed into an alternative hub, combining Christmas cosiness with artisan small-scale design, art and food. Collect your unique Christmas jumper and enjoy the beats from the DJ while you heat yourself on Glühwein or enjoy the delicious offerings from the seasonal street food stalls. Dec 9-10, Sat-Sun 12-21, entrance €5, www.holyshitshopping.de

2 Fancy arts and crafts Unter den Linden 2 , 10117 Berlin 030 2030 4751 Website Directly translated to “Armoury Fair“, the Zeughausmesse showcases the cream of the crop when it comes to arts and crafts. Carefully selected by a jury, over 90 artists and designers give the perfect opportunity to buy high-quality objects for daily use. Everything from jewellery, clothing, ceramic, porcelain, bags, shoes, hats, living room accessories, glass and wooden objects will be on offer. Located in the beautiful Zeughaus by the German Historical Museum, the grandiosity of the building will only enhance the uniqueness of the objects for sale. Buying Christmas presents in the Schlüterhof will be pure enjoyment. Dec 7-10, Thu 15-18, Fri 10-18, Sat 10-21, Sun 10-18, entrance €8 (including DHM admission), www.zeughausmesse.de

3 A very Nordic Christmas Schönhauser Allee 36 , 10435 Berlin 030 4435 260 Website Lucia Weihnachtsmarkt , inspired by the Swedish celebration of St. Lucia, bringer of light, sits snug in the middle of the Kulturbrauerei. Over 80 different stalls will create warmth in the cobbled yard, serving all the goods, food and drinks you love and enjoy. Joining the traditional Wurst und Glühwein will also be finer things such as white and Icelandic mulled wine or Swedish Glögg. Plenty of Scandinavian Christmas music will add sleighbells to the German classics, and you can even join for carol singing every Thursday at 7pm. Nov 27-Dec 23, Mon-Fri 15-22, Sat-Sun 13-22, www.lucia-weihnachtsmarkt.de

4 Festively vegan Nalepastraße 18-50 , 12459 Berlin 030 5380 5401 Website The Green Market: Winter Edition 2017 is the perfect opportunity for both new and veteran renouncers of animal-based products to prepare a festive feast. With the Spree and Funkhaus delivering the canvas, the abundance of gift ideas, workshops, street food and music will bring the paint. A perfect combination to enjoy a day out and learn something: there’ll be live cooking shows with inspirational recipes from top vegan chefs. After a day here, you’ll know that a vegan diet is not a boring diet. Dec 16-17, Sat-Sun 12-22, entrance €4, www.greenmarketberlin.com