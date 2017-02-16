Five foodie places to try this spring

From gourmet gelato to the most glam oyster bar in town, from Prenzlauer Berg to Neukölln, here are five places to check out.

1 Austernbank Behrenstraße 42 , 10117 Berlin Website Need to impress someone special? Splurge and take 'em out to the freshly relaunched Austernbank, the swankiest oyster bar in town. For one, it's housed in an imposing former bank that oozes opulence and decadence. Besides the freshest oysters in the Haupstadt, you'll find ceviche, shrimp, lobster and grilled fish of all types. And there's no shortage of champagne...

2 bRICK Lenaustraße 1 , 12047 Berlin Cosy exposed brick interior? Check! Comfy old furniture? Check! Sumptious baked goods, breakfasts and light meals? Check! Hip Neukölln location? For sure. Grab a vegan smoothie or soup, or hang out for all-day brunch (avocado-mango toast, poached eggs with blue cheese) with some great coffee. A welcome addition to Kreuzkölln.

3 Photo by Pedro Malacas Kafana Bruchsaler Straße 6 , 10715 Berlin Out in Wilmersdorf, the historical restaurant Zwiwwel has been taken over by the savvy owner of Prenzlauer Berg fish restaurant Lesendro and transformed into a Serbian tavern. They've left the charming Weimar-era interior untouched, but introduced a menu of “Balkan tapas“ and regular live music, infusing an old Berlin institution with the spirit of Belgrade. Let the rakija flow!

4 Rosa Canina Eisenbahnstraße 42 , 10997 Berlin Website At the first signs of spring, Berliners go wild for ice cream and gourmet gelato maker Rosa Canina is ready to meet their needs. We're talking organic ingredients, a quasi-religious love of their craft and ballsy, delightful flavours like vanilla with pumpkin-seed oil, raspberry-basil, wild pepper from Java or dark chocolate sorbet with roasted cacao beans. Second and third locations at: Hufelandstr. 7, Prenzlauer Berg; Pasteurstr. 32, Prenzlauer Berg

5 La Buvette Gleimstraße 41 , 10437 Berlin Website Prenzlauer Berg has a new cosy bistro and wine bar. La Buvette imports its wines directly from France and the food is just like **maman**'s. Dig into French classics like duck confit, quiche lorraine or steak-frites (only €10 every Friday) with a glass of Bordeaux, or moules-frites on Sundays.