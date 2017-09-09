The ILB Blog: Long, long night of democracy

× Expand Snowden Skypes it in (2015). Photo by Gage Skidmore(CC BY-SA 2.0)

Friday night’s ILB festivities featured the opening event for this weekend’s International Congress for Democracy. Inspired by the 1935 International Writer’s Conference in Paris, convened to oppose the growing presence of fascism, this weekend’s events feature a range of writers, academics, and social scientists speaking on a variety of democracy-inspired topics, ranging from specific countries to questions of feminism and diversity within democracies.

The opening event was exactly what one would expect from a Congress for Democracy: a series of talks on the “State of Affairs” of, you guessed it, democracy. The general gist of many of the talks can be distilled down to a few key words and phrases: “diversity”; “participation”; “daunting”; “European Union”; “Trump.” Mostly, honestly, Trump, whom festival organizer Ulrich Schreiber thanked for “inspiring” the Congress for Democracy in his opening remarks.

The man of the hour was, of course, special Skype-guest Edward Snowden, whose face loomed, magnified tenfold, in front of the captive audience. For our part, we found his responses to be indirect and cliché – phrases like “Stand up and be counted” and “Technology won’t save us, but people can,” meant to be rousing, seemed fairly tame for a man exiled by the US government.

Regardless, the ILB was enchanted by Snowden’s aphoristic musings on internet encryption and fundamental rights to privacy, clapping rapturously at descriptions of laws as “ink on paper” and laughing heartily at Snowden’s halting appraisal of Trump as a “reason for concern.” Zhanna Nemtsova, a Russian writer who spoke right after Snowden, was less amused, and pointed out that Snowden “didn’t say a single thing about Russia.” For readers wanting to hear more about Russia or the USA, the rest of the congress has plenty centering entirely around both topics.