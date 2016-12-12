A peek behind darkroom doors

You can’t bring a camera to Berghain or Kit Kat Club – everyone knows that. But what about a sketchbook? After many a night spent documenting the hedonistic goings-on in the city’s most infamous darkrooms, illustrator Felix Scheinberger brings us the results in his new book Hedo Berlin. His playfully expressionist pen-and-ink sketches depict the queues, the leather-clad patrons and innumerable delightfully kinky details, bringing the clubs to life as characters on par with the faces (and other body parts) on display.

“I tried to capture the atmosphere of freedom that I find so fantastic,” Scheinberger explains.

Even if photos were allowed, he wouldn’t take them. “It always falls short, the angles aren’t right, or the mood isn’t there.”

You can get your own hedonistic fix, published by Berlin based JaJa Verlag and beautifully bound in pink and grey hardcover, for €28 directly from their website.

Hedo Berlin | Order at jajaverlag.com