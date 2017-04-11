Queer trilingual night at the movies

× Expand Toby Ashraf introduces Coming Out in March.

This Friday, April 14, see Berlin legend Tom Tykwer's bisexual/polyamorous drama Drei at Moviemento in three languages – and for a good, queer cause to boot.

In a project that truly reaches for a niche within a niche, (quasi-)monthly film series CIMA BERLIN promotes integration among queer refugee cinephiles. Not that you have to be any of those to enjoy what’s on offer. Screened at Moviemento, each selection gives attendees a new perspective on queer Berlin, from coming out in a Turkish family (Wo willst du hin Habibi by Tor Iben, 2015) to falling in love seconds before the Mauerfall (Coming Out by Heiner Carow, 1989).

The German-language movies are usually shown with English subtitles and live Arabic translation courtesy of a scene-savvy overdubber sitting in the back row with a mic. After the credits have rolled, a discussion with visiting speakers ensues. The target audience has dwindled since Berlin film vet Toby Ashraf started the series in October – at March’s screening of Coming Out, only around three of the 30-odd audience members were refugees (they also left before the Q&A started, though each question and answer was dutifully translated anyway).

But either way, if you want to see Berlin’s queer scene from a new angle or just love spotting your Kiez on the silver screen, there’s a seat with your name on it at Moviemento.

CIMA Berlin: Drei, Apr 14, 20:30 | Kino Moviemento, Kottbusser Damm 22, Kreuzberg, free entry for refugees/€5.50 for others