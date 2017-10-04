Berlin for swingers: Best playgrounds

× Expand Dragon Playground

Crisp autumn days are made for hanging out on playgrounds – whether you have kids or are just looking to indulge your inner child. And with more than 1000 estimated playgrounds here in Berlin, there’s enough for a lifetime of playdates in the city. But why settle for just swings and slides? It's with this question in mind that Berlin-based web designer Jannes Peters and his four-year-old daughter Jari decided to try as many of the playgrounds as possible and, eventually, turned their hobby into a website, Berlin Playgrounds. Easily searchable by neighbourhood and theme, the database contains over 100 sites complete with photos, maps and a short review. Don't know where to start? We asked Jannes to give us his favourites (so far). You can start with these or hit up www.berlin-playgrounds.de to find one near you – or submit your own tips if you think something's missing.

1 Robin Hood's Castle and Tree Houses Elfriede-Kuhr-Straße 7 , 12355 Berlin At the very southern border of Berlin, built into a small forest, sits my favourite playground in the city. Not only is there a huge castle with towers, it is connected by bridge to Robin Hood’s tree house. And there are different areas for small children, a basketball court, picnic areas, fountains for playing around in, a carousel and a small ice cream shop. The beautiful birch tree forest of Südpark is only five minutes away, which itself has some great attractions for kids. Overall it's an amazing place to escape the busy bustle of inner Berlin. U-Bhf Rudow (about a 20 min walk or seven minute bus ride)

2 Gleisdreieckpark West Flottwellstraße 18 , 10785 Berlin Opened in 2013, this beautiful park has some amazing playgrounds but our favourite is on the west side, where a big wooden climbing frame is connected to a large water fountain play area. The best thing about the whole park, however, is that is has different recreation areas for both children and adults: trampolines, fitness equipment, basketball, cycling paths and a skateboard park; it’s all there. Other great additions are the several cafes and the beautiful craft beer garden from hipster brewery BRLO. U-Bhf Gleisdreieck

3 Circus Aladin Nikolsburger Platz , 10717 Berlin Hidden behind Nikolsburger Platz is this amazing circus-themed playground, with wooden climbing frames and bridges all connected by beams that form the shape of a big-top circus tent. Towards the back, a big slide is transformed into the trunk of a life-sized elephant. With a unique little metal carousel and the usual water fountain, this park is very popular with local families. U-Bhf Spichernstr.

4 Dragon Playground Schreinerstraße 48 , 10247 Berlin Dragon Playground in Friedrichshain is another very popular play spot. The huge dragon, whose tail and mouth you can climb on and in, was recently repaired using money donated by local families. There’s also a little water fountain, and what we really like about this playground is that it’s in a very nice neighbourhood with lots of cafes, ice cream shops and boutiques nearby. There’s even a kids' cafe next door – a place of refuge in case you get surprised by Berlin’s tumultuous weather. U-Bhf Samariterstr.

5 Rapunzel's Tower Sonnenallee 294 , 12057 Berlin Sometimes it’s the little details that really make a difference. Here, it’s Rapunzel’s hair, painted on the side of one of the big towers. It's fitted with climbing notches, so you can climb up it to rescue the damsel in distress. The fairytale theme fits perfectly into Schulenberg Park itself, with its stone water fountain in the centre which is adorned with mythical carvings. S-Bhf Kölnische Heide

6 Titanic Playground Gottlieb-Dunkel-Straße 72 , 12099 Berlin This was a real surprise for us because we hadn’t seen it mentioned on any playground-related website. It’s basically a ship inside a ship, as the whole layout of the playground resembles a cruise ship. You can walk from the stern to the bow of the Titanic and even have your very own Kate and Leo “I’m flying” moment. Inside, there are giant rubber waves, lots of sand and a wooden pirate shipwreck. There is another hidden secret in the form of an unnamed connected park, which stretches along on top of the A100 tunnel. In it is a huge playground, and the park itself is beautiful. With many activities like basketball, ping pong tables, and picnic areas, we don’t really understand why this whole area isn’t more popular! U-Bhf Hermannstr. (about a 14 minute walk)

7 Airplane Playground Strelitzer Straße 12 , 10115 Berlin Hidden in the backyard of Strelitzer Straße is this playground consisting of lots of climbing mesh strung between metal beams. It has just the right amount of trees to give shade and open space to let light in. The piece de resistance is a big two-seater airplane stuck in the mesh and a big tower on a small hill. It is the perfect playground for little climbing monkeys like my daughter. U-Bhf Bernauer Str.

8 Mega Playground Buschkrug Park Mega Spielplatz Buschkrugallee Park am Buschkrug , 12347 Berlin This park looks like they just put everything they could into it. The playground is so big that it occupies the majority of Buschkrug Park – there are even play structures and activities for kids hidden in the forest! A couple of highlights are the water running down the hill and the giant vampire head that sits atop one of the climbing frames. U-Bhf Blaschkoallee